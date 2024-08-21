Boeing's 777X launch faces new setback as structural issue halts testing

The long-delayed launch of Boeing’s 777X aircraft has hit yet another snag, further denting the aerospace giant’s reputation for quality. The company has been forced to halt testing after discovering an issue with a structural component between the engine and the plane’s wings during a recent test flight, reported CNN.

Boeing acknowledged the problem in a statement, noting that it had “identified a component that did not perform as designed” and that the part is being replaced as the company seeks to “record any learnings from the component.” Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Originally slated to enter service in 2020, the 777X, which Boeing touts as the “world’s largest and most efficient twin-engine jet,” has faced multiple delays and significant cost overruns. With this latest issue, the aircraft’s already revised 2025 launch date is now at risk of further delays. Boeing has stated that test flights of the four-aircraft fleet will resume “when ready.”

Since its introduction in 1995, the 777 series has been one of Boeing’s most successful models, with the 777X expected to build on that legacy. The new variant is intended to offer airlines a more modern option compared to the popular but aging 777-300ER. However, the repeated setbacks have raised concerns about Boeing’s ability to deliver on its promises.

This latest development adds to a series of challenges Boeing has faced in recent years, including a safety crisis following the mid-air blowout of a door plug on a 737 Max flight operated by Alaska Airlines earlier this year. The incident, which was linked to missing paperwork and the absence of critical bolts, has only intensified scrutiny of Boeing’s production processes.

The issues surrounding the 777X are part of a broader pattern of safety and quality concerns that have plagued Boeing’s assembly lines. These problems have attracted the attention of federal investigators and whistleblowers, contributing to delays in jet deliveries that are causing disruptions for airlines and passengers worldwide.

Despite these setbacks, Boeing recently scored a rare victory over Airbus in July orders for new planes. However, the company continues to lag behind its European rival in overall orders for the year, as ongoing safety concerns weigh heavily on its reputation.