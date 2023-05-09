Boeing wins landmark order from Ryanair for 300 737 Max 10 jets



Boeing Co. secured a landmark order from one of its most important customers, with Ryanair Holdings Plc agreeing to purchase as many as 300 of the company’s largest 737 Max aircraft in a bet on the post-pandemic travel recovery. By Siddharth Philip and Julie Johnsson



The huge commitment to Boeing’s largest 737 variant marks an important endorsement from one of the US manufacturer’s most loyal customers and highlights how carriers are willing to splurge on fleet upgrades again as air travel rebounds. Ryanair said the deal — the largest order ever placed by an Irish company for US manufactured goods — was more expensive than its current crop of 737 deliveries. The order, made up of 150 firm purchases and the same number of options, has a list value of $40 billion, Boeing and Ryanair said in a statement Tuesday, though major deals typically command big discounts. Boeing shares jumped as much as 3.7% in New York, while Ryanair, Europe’s largest discount carrier, advanced 2.1% in Dublin.







Deliveries will start in 2027 and run through 2033. Ryanair said discussions surrounding the purchase started in January, and half the order is earmarked for replacement of older 737NG models while the other half is reserved for growth. “We paid more per seat but we’re still incredibly happy with the deal we’ve done,” Chief Executive Officer Michael O’Leary said at a news conference. “We think the extra seats give us the revenue-earning potential.”



Ryanair joins other airlines expanding their fleets, having repaired their balance sheets and repaid government loans. Deutsche Lufthansa AG said in March that it would buy 22 new widebody aircraft from Airbus SE and Boeing in an order valued at $7.5 billion at list price. A month earlier, Air India Ltd. announced a 470-plane order with the two manufacturers in the largest purchase in commercial aviation history to date. The budget airline is among companies that have predicted a summer booking surge, particularly on shorter-haul routes to sunny destinations like Spain or Italy. British-Airways parent IAG SA raised its forecast for the year last week.

Some Delays

The 737 Max 10 hasn’t been without hiccups. Boeing now expects the US Federal Aviation Administration to begin certification flights for the long-delayed aircraft this year, with the first deliveries expected in 2024. In December, US lawmakers struck a deal to exempt still uncertified Max 7 and 10 models from a a new cockpit requirement that would have taken effect at the start of 2023 and potentially set back deliveries further.



Airlines that have committed to the 737 Max 10 include Delta Air Lines Inc., United Airlines Holdings Inc. and IAG. The aircraft competes with Airbus’s bestselling A321neo, as carriers migrate toward the biggest versions of the most widely flown narrow-body jets. Boeing CEO David Calhoun said at the presentation that he still expects certification of the aircraft in 2024.



New Phase

Along with legacy carriers, Ryanair competes with Budapest-based Wizz Air Holdings Plc, which is ramping up operations in its Eastern Europe stronghold, as well as expanding west. The carrier operates the bigger 239-seat Airbus A321neo.



Ryanair previously topped up its order for the 737 Max 8 version with a special high-density configuration to a total of 210 aircraft. It has already received about 100 of the airliner. The airline has continuously bought larger aircraft to expand capacity, going from the 737-800 with 189 seats to the Max 200 with 197 to the Max 10, which will have room for 230. “It was axiomatic that Ryanair would order the higher-gauge Boeing plane, as the only aircraft that enables it to stand toe-to-toe with Wizz Air on unit cost,” wrote Alex Irving, an analyst at Bernstein, in a research note. “This is the turning point” as growth slows and the Irish carrier focuses more on cash generation.