BofA Corp survey shows biggest-ever drop in exposure to US equities

By Sagarika Jaisinghani and Michael Msika

Investors slashed exposure to US equities by the most on record in recent weeks as expectations of global economic growth worsened, according to Bank of America Corp.

Fund managers’ allocation to US stocks sank to about 23 per cent underweight, the lowest since June 2023. A net 44 per cent of respondents in the survey conducted in March said they expected global growth to deteriorate, rising sharply from the previous month.

“Pessimism on global growth outlook is bad news for stocks,” strategist Michael Hartnett wrote in a note.

Global investors are hunting for opportunities elsewhere after US stocks tipped into a correction earlier this month. Chinese tech stocks are in hot demand and Europe has also benefited due to a brighter regional economic outlook.

The survey was conducted from March 7th to March 13th and canvassed 171 participants with $426 billion in assets under management.