Home / World News / Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Saudi Arabia to boost bilateral ties

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Saudi Arabia to boost bilateral ties

During the visit, the prime minister will meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan PM
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Saudi Arabia from March 19-22 to strengthen bilateral ties. Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Islamabad
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 2:46 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Saudi Arabia from March 19-22 to strengthen bilateral ties and enhance economic cooperation, the Foreign Office said on Tuesday.

A FO statement said Sharif's delegation will include Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, key federal ministers and senior officials.

During the visit, the prime minister will meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the statement said.

The two leaders will discuss ways to boost trade, enhance partnerships in key sectors, and facilitate greater economic collaboration.

The visit aims to strengthen bilateral ties, enhance economic cooperation, and promote investment between the two countries, the statement said.

It said matters of mutual interest and concern, including global and regional developments, particularly the Gaza situation, evolving Middle East dynamics, and issues related to the Muslim Ummah, will figure high on the agenda.

The prime minister's visit underscores the deep-rooted historical relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and will pave the way for increased mutual understanding, enhanced cooperation in trade, investment and greater diplomatic coordination on bilateral, regional and global matters, the FO said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Israeli strikes kill nearly 326 in Gaza, risk fully reigniting Hamas war

Germany's likely next leader seeks approval for huge defence, infra package

Mount Everest's new Sherpas? Drones will now do the heavy lifting

Millennials, GenZs say 'maybe later, baby': US birth rates hit 40-year low

China conducts military drill near Taiwan; 43 of 59 ships, drones cross ADZ

Topics :Shehbaz SharifPakistan Saudi Arabiabilateral ties

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story