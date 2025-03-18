Sunita Williams return LIVE updates: People of India are praying for your good health, says PM Modi

Nasa astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore have begun their journey back to Earth after their spacecraft successfully undocked from the International Space Station. The undocking took place at 10:35 am IST, with Nasa releasing video footage of the the spacecraft detaching from the space station.

The two astronauts have been stranded in space for more than nine months, far exceeding their originally planned eight-day mission that began on June 5 last year. They had arrived at the station on Boeing's Starliner spacecraft, which was making its first crewed flight. However, the Starliner experienced propulsion problems and was ultimately deemed unsafe for human return, forcing it to come back to Earth empty in September. Nasa and Boeing had identified "helium leaks and experienced issues with the spacecraft reaction control thrusters" on June 6 as Starliner approached the space station.