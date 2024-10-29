Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Brazil institute sues social media giants for $525 mn over usage by minors

Brazil institute sues social media giants for $525 mn over usage by minors

The lawsuits demand the companies create clear data protection mechanisms and issue warnings about the risks to children's and teenagers' mental health due to platform addiction

Brazil flag
The lawsuits are based on a series of studies on the possible damage caused by unsupervised use of social media, especially by children and teenagers.
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 10:53 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Brazil's Collective Defense Institute, a consumer rights group, has filed two lawsuits demanding 3 billion reais ($525.27 million) from the Brazilian units of TikTok, Kwai and Meta Platforms for allegedly failing to create mechanisms to prevent indiscriminate use of these social media platforms by minors, according to initial petitions reviewed by Reuters.
 
WHY IT'S IMPORTANT 
Social media regulation has become a hot topic in Latin America's largest country after a months-long feud between X owner Elon Musk and a Brazilian Supreme Court justice resulted in the company paying hefty fines. 
DETAILS 
The lawsuits demand the companies create clear data protection mechanisms and issue warnings about the risks to children's and teenagers' mental health due to platform addiction. 
The lawsuits are based on a series of studies on the possible damage caused by unsupervised use of social media, especially by children and teenagers. 

More From This Section

Steve Bannon to be released from prison after four months for contempt

North Korea sends foreign minister to Russia as troops train to fight

Anger in Puerto Rico over Trump rally comments could impact election

Donald Trump appeals to religion, Harris talks jobs as millions vote early

Biden proposal would prohibit sale of its cars in US, says Polestar

KEY QUOTE 
"It is urgent that measures be adopted in order to change the way the algorithm works, the processing of data from users under 18, and the way in which teenagers aged 13 and over are supervised and their accounts created, in order to ensure a safer, healthier experience ... as is already the case in developed countries," said lawyer Lillian Salgado, one of the plaintiffs. 
THE RESPONSE 
Meta Platforms said in a statement that it wants "young people to have safe and age-appropriate experiences on our apps, and we have been working on these issues for over a decade, developing more than 50 tools, resources, and features to support teens and their guardians." 
The company, which owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, also said it had recently announced a new "Teen Account" on Instagram, which will arrive in Brazil soon and promises to automatically limit the accounts teenagers can see and who may contact them. 
TikTok said it had not received any notice about the case, while Kwai, a social media site based around short videos, said in a statement that user safety is one of its priorities, specially when it comes to minors.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Global sugar stocks may hit 6-year low by early 2025 due to Brazil drought

'Results attained by Brazil's G20 built on Indian presidency achievements'

Brazil sets three-day deadline to restore power outage in Sao Paulo

Seven dead as storm hits Brazil's Sao Paulo, 1.4 mn homes without power

Brazil beat Chile away from home in WC qualifying, Messi's Argentina draws

Topics :BrazilLawsuitsMental health

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 10:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story