Home / World News / Brazil's Lula calls meeting on future of Petrobras CEO Jean Paul Prates

Brazil's Lula calls meeting on future of Petrobras CEO Jean Paul Prates

The meeting takes place after a week of speculation that Prates would be replaced

Lula Da Silva (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 7:58 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called a meeting on Sunday evening with three cabinet ministers that could decide on whether to replace the chief executive of Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras Jean Paul Prates, two sources told Reuters.
 
The ministers of Finance, Fernando Haddad, of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, and Lula's chief of staff, Rui Costa, were summoned to the meeting at the presidential residence, the Alvorada Palace, according to the sources who asked to remain anonymous.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The meeting takes place after a week of speculation that Prates would be replaced. On Thursday, government sources said the resignation of the Petrobras chief executive was likely in the coming days.
 
One of the sources told Reuters on Sunday that Prates would not survive "to the end of the week."
The president of Brazil's National Development Bank (BNDES), Aloizio Mercadante, a close aide to Lula, has been named as a possible candidate to take over from Prates.
 
Uncertainty about the future of Petrobras brought volatility to the company's shares prices in recent sessions.
 
Prates has been under fire from parts of the government that want to see him bring down fuel prices and ramp up job-creating investments. Last month, he clashed with cabinet members over a Petrobras dividend withheld from investors.

Also Read

Year Ender 2023: G20 stands out as India's diplomatic achievement of year

Brazil prez accuses Israel of genocide, doubling down after earlier uproar

Bolsonaro should be charged with attempting a coup: Congressional panel

Court denies Bolsonaro's request for passport return to travel to Israel

Far-right Milei wins Argentina presidential elections amid inflation rage

Our EV firms do not rely on subsidies to gain competitive advantage: China

Flood waters rise in Russia's Ural mountains, forcing thousands to evacuate

Drone attack on Russia's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant increases accident risk

Israel pulls troops from southern Gaza, plans to clear Hamas from Rafah

US lawmakers propose new rules to protect personal data, strengthen privacy

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Lula da SilvaBrazilLuiz Inacio Lula da SilvaBrazil economy

First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 7:58 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story