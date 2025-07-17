Brazil's Lula open to talks with Trump amid trade spat, says minister

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is open to talks with US President Donald Trump, his foreign relations minister indicated on Thursday, after Trump said he would impose a 50 per cent tariff on Brazilian goods.

"President Lula speaks with all heads of state and government... If that's the case, if the circumstances are given, they will speak," Mauro Vieira told CNN Brasil, adding the two leaders had not met yet due to a lack of opportunity.