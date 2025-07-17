Home / World News / Brazil's Lula open to talks with Trump amid trade spat, says minister

US President Donald Trump (left) Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (right)
"President Lula speaks with all heads of state and government... If that's the case, if the circumstances are given, they will speak," Mauro Vieira told CNN Brasil, adding the two leaders had not met yet due to a lack of opportunity.
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 11:03 PM IST
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is open to talks with US President Donald Trump, his foreign relations minister indicated on Thursday, after Trump said he would impose a 50 per cent tariff on Brazilian goods. 
First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 11:03 PM IST

