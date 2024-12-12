Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Brazil's Lula to undergo new surgery to minimise further brain bleeding

Brazil's Lula to undergo new surgery to minimise further brain bleeding

The follow-up procedure had been discussed by doctors since Tuesday's surgery, and does not represent a worsening of Lula's health situation, according to Kalil

Lula Da Silva
The emergency surgery added to health concerns about the elderly president, an icon of the Latin American left who is halfway through his latest term | Photo: Shutterstock
Reuters Sao Paulo
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 7:55 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will undergo a new procedure on Thursday morning to complement the surgery he went through this week to drain a bleed on his brain, the hospital said on Wednesday in a medical update that stressed he was doing well. 
Doctors operated on the leftist leader for about two hours on Tuesday to drain bleeding between his brain and meningeal membrane, which doctors said was linked to a late October fall at his home. 
Thursday's endovascular procedure will help minimise the risk of future bleeding, his personal doctor, Roberto Kalil Filho, told reporters on Wednesday. 
Doctors will hold a press conference following Thursday's surgery, the hospital said. 
Kalil said the procedure - a middle meningeal artery embolisation - is "relatively simple" and "low risk," adding it should take approximately one hour. 
The follow-up procedure had been discussed by doctors since Tuesday's surgery, and does not represent a worsening of Lula's health situation, according to Kalil. 

More From This Section

HSBC, WB's IFC launch $1 bn trade finance programme for emerging markets

Martial law was act of governance, denies charges, says South Korean prez

Trump invites China's Xi Jinping to attend his inauguration on Jan 20

Nations should not take advantage of fissures in Syrian society: Singapore

UNGA seeks ceasefire in Gaza, backs UN agency helping Palestinian refugees

"We waited to see that the president was recovering well before deciding to go ahead with the procedure," he said. 
Sao Paulo's Sirio-Libanes Hospital said in its update note that the 79-year-old president was in intensive care but had no complications during the day, when he walked, received visits from family members and did physiotherapy. 
The emergency surgery added to health concerns about the elderly president, an icon of the Latin American left who is halfway through his latest term after previously serving in the role from 2003 to 2011. 
Earlier in the day, a previous medical note said Lula was lucid and talking following the overnight hospital stay and had experienced no post-surgery complications.
 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Brazilian Prez Lula recovering in hospital after emergency brain surgery

Unclear if US law permits Trump's 100% tariff threat on Brics: Ex-RBI Guv

Brazil anti-trust body rules Apple must lift restrictions on in-app payment

Audios reveal high-ranking officers pressured Bolsonaro to stage coup

Police indict ex-Brazilian President Bolsonaro, aides in 2022 coup attempt

Topics :Lula da SilvaBrazilsurgery

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 7:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story