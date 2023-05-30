Home / World News / BRICS bank NDB looks to find ways to fulfil its Russia obligations

BRICS bank NDB looks to find ways to fulfil its Russia obligations

Days after Russia invaded Ukraine, the NDB announced it would stop funding new projects in Russia to assure investors it was complying with western-led sanctions against Moscow

Reuters Shanghai
BRICS bank NDB looks to find ways to fulfil its Russia obligations

1 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 11:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The New Development Bank, the multilateral bank set up by the BRICS states, is trying to think about ways it can fulfil its obligations to founding member Russia after it had to stop funding projects there to comply with sanctions.
Days after Russia invaded Ukraine, the NDB announced it would stop funding new projects in Russia to assure investors it was complying with western-led sanctions against Moscow. It also scrambled to win confidence from investors worried about its shareholding structure.

But the bank still has obligations to founding member Russia, which has continued to make payments to the NDB throughout the crisis, Vladimir Kazbekov, an NDB vice-president and chief operating officer, said. “Russia plays a significant role in the decision making process and given its special role as a founding member, NDB intends to think about fulfilling its obligations vis-a-vis, in compliance with applicable restrictions introduced on financial capital,” he told at annual meeting. 

Also Read

BRICS countries urged to expand inter-trade instead of with other countries

South Africa to host 15th BRICS summit at Durban in late August 2023

BRICS surpass G7 GDP, India, China major economies with fast growth

BRICS draws membership bids from 19 countries before annual summit

BRICS mulling alternative to dollar-dominated payment system: South Africa

Issa brothers to merge Asda with petrol station biz in $2.8-billion deal

WHO stresses on policies to help tobacco farmers shift to growing food crop

Leading CEOs, experts raise risk of extinction from artificial intelligence

Resolve political disputes in line with 'Constitution', IMF tells Pakistan

Xi's charm offensive turns to space as 'divine craft' launches: Report

Topics :BRICS NDBRussia

First Published: May 30 2023 | 11:42 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story