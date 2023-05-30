Home / World News / Leading CEOs, experts raise risk of extinction from artificial intelligence

Leading CEOs, experts raise risk of extinction from artificial intelligence

Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war, says Sam Altman, OpenAI CEO

Reuters Stockholm
Leading CEOs, experts raise risk of extinction from artificial intelligence

2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 11:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Top artificial intelligence executives including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on Tuesday joined experts and professors in raising the “risk of extinction from AI”, which they urged policymakers to equate at par with risks posed by pandemics and nuclear war.
“Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war,” more than 350 signatories wrote in a letter published by the nonprofit Center for AI Safety (CAIS).

As well as Altman, they included the CEOs of AI firms DeepMind and Anthropic, and executives from Microsoft and Google.
Also among them were Geoffrey Hinton and Yoshua Bengio — two of the three so-called “godfathers of AI” who received the 2018 Turing Award for their work on deep learning — and professors from institutions ranging from Harvard to China’s Tsinghua University.

A statement from CAIS singled out Meta, where the third godfather of AI, Yann LeCun, works, for not signing the letter. 
The letter coincided with the US-EU Trade and Technology Council meeting in Sweden where politicians are expected to talk about regulating AI.
Elon Musk and a group of AI experts and industry executives were the first ones to cite potential risks to society in April.
Recent developments in AI have created tools supporters say can be used in applications from medical diagnostics to writing legal briefs, but this has sparked fears the technology could lead to privacy violations, power misinformation campaigns, and lead to issues with “smart machines” thinking for themselves.

AI pioneer Hinton earlier told Reuters that AI could pose a “more urgent” threat to humanity than climate change. Last week OpenAI CEO Sam Altman referred to EU AI — the first efforts to create a regulation for AI — as over-regulation and threatened to leave Europe. He reversed his stance within days after criticism from politicians. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will meet Altman on Thursday.

Also Read

OpenAI CEO plans expansion in Japan after meeting PM Fumio Kishida

Microsoft may add OpenAI writing technology to Office, other apps

OpenAI to soon monetise ChatGPT platform with a paid professional version

Microsoft to add OpenAI's bot ChatGPT in Azure cloud services soon

OpenAI launches new tool 'AI Text Classifier' to detect AI-generated text

Resolve political disputes in line with 'Constitution', IMF tells Pakistan

Xi's charm offensive turns to space as 'divine craft' launches: Report

Oil slides 4% on worries about US debt ceiling, OPEC+ discussions

Musk meets China's Qin Gang, calls for mutual respect in US-China relations

Cyber attack in Greece disrupts high school exams, causes political spat

Topics :Artificial intelligence

First Published: May 30 2023 | 11:34 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story