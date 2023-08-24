Home / World News / Brics nations reject 'double standards', vows to counter terrorism

The declaration said the states have the primary responsibility in combating terrorism with the UN continuing to play central and coordinating role in this area

Press Trust of India Johannesburg
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Chinese President Xi Jinping, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, and Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during the 2023 Brics Leaders Retreat Meeting, in Joh

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 10:35 PM IST
The BRICS nations on Thursday rejected "double standards" in countering terrorism and vowed to work towards confronting the menace including cross-border movement of terrorists and terror financing networks.

A declaration unveiled at the end of the three-day BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) summit said the leaders of the grouping called for an expeditious finalisation and adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism within the UN framework.

The summit was chaired by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Brazil's Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Russian President Vladimir Putin joined it through video conference.

"We are committed to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, and terrorism financing networks and safe havens," the declaration said.

"We reiterate that terrorism should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilization or ethnic group," it said.

The BRICS leaders reaffirmed their "unwavering commitment" to contribute further to the global efforts of preventing and countering the threat of terrorism on the basis of respect for international law, in particular the Charter of the UN, and human rights.

The declaration said the states have the primary responsibility in combating terrorism with the UN continuing to play central and coordinating role in this area.

"We also stress the need for a comprehensive and balanced approach of the whole international community to effectively curb the terrorist activities, which pose a serious threat, including in the present-day pandemic environment," it said.

"We reject double standards in countering terrorism and extremism conducive to terrorism," it added.

"We call for an expeditious finalization and adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism within the UN framework and for launching multilateral negotiations on an international convention for the suppression of acts of chemical and biological terrorism, at the Conference of Disarmament," the declaration said.

It said the leaders welcomed the activities of the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Working Group and its five subgroups based upon the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Strategy and the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Action Plan.

"We express strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations whenever, wherever and by whomsoever committed. We recognize the threat emanating from terrorism, extremism conducive to terrorism and radicalisation," it noted.

"We look forward to further deepening counter-terrorism cooperation," the declaration said.

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 10:34 PM IST

