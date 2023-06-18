Home / World News / BSF, Border Guard Bangladesh discuss transboundary crimes, other issues

The border security agencies of India and Bangladesh on Sunday discussed various issues, including transboundary crimes and other related matters, an official statement said.

Press Trust of India Guwahati
Both sides laid emphasis on sharing information for curbing crimes and increasing mutual trust, it said.

The discussion was held at a meeting between Border Security Force (BSF) Inspector General Dinesh Kumar Yadav and Border Guard Bangladesh Region Commander Brig Gen Md Morshed Alam in Assam's Dhubri district.

Several important border issues and solutions to curb various transborder crimes jointly by BSF and BGB were discussed, the release said.

Emphasis was laid on sharing real-time information between the two border guarding forces to effectively control crime.

Various initiatives were also discussed to enhance mutual trust and cooperation between the two sides, the BSF release said.

It was decided to undertake confidence-building measures and programmes at different levels.

They mutually agreed to make all possible efforts to ensure peace and tranquillity along the borders.

Both the forces pledged their commitment and expressed satisfaction at the outcomes of the meeting, the release added.

First Published: Jun 18 2023 | 5:05 PM IST

