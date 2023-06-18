Bangladesh allows free float of taka, ups repo rate by 50 bps to 6.5%

The repurchase agreement rate will increase 50 basis points to 6.5 per cent, Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder said at a briefing in Dhaka Sunday. The reverse repo rate was renamed the standing deposit facility and raised by 25 basis points. Bangladesh Bank will adopt a unified and market-driven single exchange rate regime, allowing the level between the taka and the dollar or any other foreign currency to be determined by market forces, he said. From July 1, the central bank will no longer sell any forex at a discounted rate.



Bangladesh’s central bank raised interest rates and said it will allow the currency to float freely, pledging to keep monetary policy tight to rein in inflation at a decade high.