Bangladesh allows free float of taka, ups repo rate by 50 bps to 6.5%

The central bank "will adopt a tight monetary policy" for the first half of the new fiscal year starting July, Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder said

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2023 | 4:37 PM IST
Bangladesh’s central bank raised interest rates and said it will allow the currency to float freely, pledging to keep monetary policy tight to rein in inflation at a decade high.
 
The repurchase agreement rate will increase 50 basis points to 6.5 per cent, Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder said at a briefing in Dhaka Sunday. The reverse repo rate was renamed the standing deposit facility and raised by 25 basis points. Bangladesh Bank will adopt a unified and market-driven single exchange rate regime, allowing the level between the taka and the dollar or any other foreign currency to be determined by market forces, he said. From July 1, the central bank will no longer sell any forex at a discounted rate. 
 
The central bank “will adopt a tight monetary policy” for the first half of the new fiscal year starting July, he said. 
 
“This approach provides utmost priority to containing inflation to the desired level while ensuring the necessary flow of funds to productive and employment-generating sectors to support the targeted economic growth of 7.5 per cent for FY24,” the central bank said in a statement. 
 
Inflationary pressures have stemmed from pandemic-related spending, soaring commodity prices and the weaker taka currency. Consumer prices rose 9.94 per cent in May, overshooting the average inflation target of 6 per cent. Bangladesh’s economic growth target for the next fiscal year compares with the government’s 6.03 per cent growth estimate for the year ending June 30, led by a “deceleration” in industries, services and agriculture.

Topics :repo rateBangladesh Central Bank

First Published: Jun 18 2023 | 4:37 PM IST

