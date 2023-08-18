Home / World News / Buffett gives $27 mn in Berkshire Hathaway stock to an unnamed charity

Buffett gives $27 mn in Berkshire Hathaway stock to an unnamed charity

Buffett disclosed the gift of 50 Class A shares of Berkshire stock in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission late Wednesday

AP Omaha (US)
Buffett didn't identify the charity that received his latest donation this week | (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2023 | 8:20 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Investor Warren Buffett has donated Berkshire Hathaway stock worth $ 27 million to an unnamed charity.

Buffett disclosed the gift of 50 Class A shares of Berkshire stock in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission late Wednesday.

This donation is in addition to Buffett's annual gifts to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and four smaller foundations run by his family that he has been making since 2006. Buffett has said that more than 99% of his nearly $ 118 billion fortune will eventually go to charity, and he has gradually been giving it away over time. He has given those five foundations stock worth roughly $ 50 billion over the years.

Buffett didn't identify the charity that received his latest donation this week.

Even after this latest donation, Buffett still holds 218,237 Class A shares of Berkshire stock, which are the most expensive shares on the market. Thursday morning, the shares were up $ 2.183 to sell for $ 539,680 apiece.

Berkshire does have a more affordable Class B share that offers a fraction of the voting rights of the A shares. Those Class B shares were selling for $ 355.95 Thursday morning.

Buffett's Omaha, Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate owns dozens of businesses including Geico insurance, BNSF railroad and several major utilities. It also owns an eclectic assortment of manufacturing and retail companies. In addition to the companies it owns outright Berkshire holds a $350 billion stock portfolio with major stakes in Apple, Bank of America, Coca-Cola and American Express, among other stocks.

Also Read

Profits at Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reach $36 bn as stocks surge

Warren Buffett donates Berkshire Hathaway's 4.64 bn stock, totals $51 bn

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway takes control of LNG plant with $3.3 bn deal

Dumping other banks, Warren Buffett recommits to Bank of America stocks

Warren Buffett says executives must be accountable for failed banks

We would welcome any country…: US State Dept on Russia-Ukraine conflict

Study seeks protection of ecosystems that emerge under disappearing ice

China Evergrande Group files for bankruptcy in New York amid debt crisis

North Korea increasing repression as people are reportedly starving: UN

Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine protects against new variants, finds early study

Topics :Warren BuffettBerkshire HathawayCharity

First Published: Aug 18 2023 | 8:20 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Infosys Foundation announces STEM scholarship for underprivileged girls

Airtel Payments Bank revenue grows 41% to Rs 400 cr in Q1, profit up 143%

Election News

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: BJP announces first list of 21 candidates

Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls: BJP releases first list of 39 candidates

Technology News

New York bans TikTok on government devices citing 'security concerns'

OpenAI acquires start-up Global Illumination to work on ChatGPT, products

Economy News

E-buses to rly track work, Union Cabinet approves Rs 1.18 trillion plans

India's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data

Next Story