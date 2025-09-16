Home / World News / Bulgaria arrests Russian ship owner wanted in 2020 Beirut port blast case

Bulgaria arrests Russian ship owner wanted in 2020 Beirut port blast case

Grechushkin, who holds a dual Russian-Cypriot citizenship, did not resist arrest, cooperated, and nothing suspicious was found in his luggage, the police chief said

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment, Prisoner
(Photo: Shutterstock)
AP Sofia (Bulgaria)
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 5:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bulgarian authorities confirmed on Tuesday they have arrested a Russian ship owner wanted in Lebanon whose vessel is linked to a cargo of ammonium nitrate at the centre of the massive 2020 port explosion in Beirut.

Igor Grechushkin, 48, was arrested at Sofia International Airport on September 6 upon arriving from the Cypriot city of Paphos, according to Zdravko Samuilov, head of the border police at the airport in the Bulgarian capital.

Grechushkin, who holds a dual Russian-Cypriot citizenship, did not resist arrest, cooperated, and nothing suspicious was found in his luggage, the police chief said.

The arrest, which was first reported by Lebanese officials on Tuesday, was based on an Interpol red notice. Following a court order, Grechushkin was placed in detention for a maximum of 40 days, Samuilov said.

Bulgaria has also requested the necessary documents for Grechushkin before he can be extradited to Lebanon. A Lebanese investigative judge issued two arrest warrants through Interpol five years ago, one for Grechushkin and one for the vessel's captain, Boris Prokoshev, also a Russian citizen.

The August 4, 2020, blast killed at least 218 people, injured more than 6,000, devastated large swaths of Beirut and caused billions of dollars in damage.

No Lebanese official has been convicted in connection with the explosion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Israel launches expanded operation in Gaza City, urges residents to leave

Tensions flare as Chinese, Philippine ships collide in South China Sea

American soybean farmers face steep losses as China halts purchases

How China is weathering trade war with Trump amid US economic pressure

Starvation as warfare: UN panel finds Israel committed genocide in Gaza

Topics :RussiablastArrestShippingcontainer vessel

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 5:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story