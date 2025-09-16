Tensions flare as Chinese, Philippine ships collide in South China Sea

China's coast guard accused a Philippine ship of deliberately ramming one of its vessels on Tuesday near Scarborough Shoal, a disputed territory that both countries claim in the South China Sea.
A coast guard statement said more than 10 Philippine government ships coming from various directions entered the waters around the shoal, which is called Huangyan island in Chinese. It said it deployed water cannons against the vessels.
The encounter came six days after China announced it was designating part of Scarborough Shoal as a national nature reserve.
There was no immediate comment from the Philippines. The government in Manila said last week it was filing a diplomatic protest against the designation of a nature reserve at what it calls Bajo de Masinloc.
China and the Philippines have clashed repeatedly around outcroppings in the South China Sea, which China claims almost in its entirety. The two countries are among several that have competing claims to territory in the waters, which are of strategic importance and home to valuable fishing grounds.
The Chinese coast guard statement blamed the Philippines for Tuesday's collision, calling its actions both provocative and egregious.
Several friendly countries have backed the Philippines on the nature reserve.
A statement from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the Chinese action yet another coercive move to advance sweeping territorial and maritime claims in the South China Sea at the expense of its neighbours.
Great Britain and Australia expressed concern about the announcement in social media posts. The Canadian Embassy in the Philippines said: We oppose attempts to use environmental protection as a way to take control over the disputed Scarborough Shoal.
