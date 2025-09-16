Starvation as warfare: UN panel finds Israel committed genocide in Gaza

An independent United Nations (UN) commission has concluded that Israel is responsible for committing genocide in the Gaza Strip, citing mass killings, starvation, and the destruction of essential services.

The findings were released by the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel, chaired by Navi Pillay. Commissioners Miloon Kothari and Christopher Sidoti also served on the panel, which was created in 2021 following an emergency session of the Human Rights Council

UN report: Genocidal intent established

In its 72-page document, the commission concluded that Israel “has had and continues to have the genocidal intent to destroy, in whole or in part, the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.” It said the “State of Israel bears responsibility for the failure to prevent genocide, the commission of genocide and the failure to punish genocide”.

Over 60,000 Palestinians killed The commission said that killings since October 2023 had been carried out on a “large-scale manner over a significant period of time and widespread geographical area,” noting that “the victims were targeted collectively due to their identity as Palestinians”. According to its findings, more than 60,000 Palestinians were killed between October 2023 and July 2025, including over 18,000 children and nearly 10,000 women. The inquiry identified three other acts that also came under the Genocide Convention, these were: Starvation as a method of warfare, following Israel’s total siege on Gaza and "blocking humanitarian aid from entering Gaza”.

Systematic destruction of healthcare facilities, leaving patients without essential care. Measures affecting reproductive capacity, including denial of infant formula and destruction of IVF facilities. The Commission said this amounted to “especially powerful evidence of an intention to destroy the population”. The report also cited statements by Israeli leaders. President Isaac Herzog said, “It’s an entire nation out there that is responsible”, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu invoked a biblical passage about Amalek, declaring, “You must remember what Amalek has done to you, says our Holy Bible. And we do remember and we are fighting”. Israel rejects 'fake' UN report Israel dismissed the findings, calling the report “fake” and politically biased. In a post on X, the Foreign Ministry wrote: “Three individuals serving as Hamas proxies, notorious for their openly antisemitic positions … released today another fake ‘report’ about Gaza.”

The statement accused the commission of relying on “Hamas falsehoods” and pointed to a study by the Begin-Sadat Centre for Strategic Studies (BESA) that it said had “refuted every single false claim regarding genocide.” “In stark contrast to the lies in the report, Hamas is the party that attempted genocide in Israel — murdering 1,200 people, raping women, burning families alive, and openly declaring its goal of killing every Jew,” the ministry wrote. The ministry also noted that the three commissioners had “recently resigned” and called for the panel’s abolition. Bottom line The findings come as the International Court of Justice (ICJ) continues to hear a case brought by South Africa alleging genocide by Israel. The ICJ has already issued provisional measures ordering Israel to allow humanitarian aid and halt military operations in Rafah, but a final judgment is pending.