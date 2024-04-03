Home / World News / BYD hands back top EV seller title to Tesla after Q1 sales decline

BYD hands back top EV seller title to Tesla after Q1 sales decline

Tesla's decline comes amid softer overall demand and a slowdown in the Chinese market where local rivals led by BYD upped the ante in a price war for buyers

BYD sold 626,263 units of all vehicle types in the first quarter, up 13.4 per cent from a year earlier
Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 12:07 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
BYD, China's biggest electric vehicle (EV) maker, reported first quarter 2024 sales fell 43 per cent compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, handing back the title of world's biggest EV seller to Tesla after winning it last year.
 
BYD sold 300,114 EVs in the first quarter of this year, it said in a filing to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange late on Monday, down from a record quarterly high of 526,409 units sold in the previous three-month period, when it surpassed Tesla. BYD's first-quarter sales were up 13.4 per cent from a year ago.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

But, BYD's quarterly drop means Tesla took back the sales title based on first-quarter deliveries for Tesla of 386,810, a decline of 20.2 per cent from the prior quarter and 8.5 per cent from a year ago.
 
Tesla's decline comes amid softer overall demand and a slowdown in the Chinese market where local rivals led by BYD upped the ante in a price war for buyers. Tesla sold 89,064 China-made vehicles in March, up 0.2 per cent from a year earlier, data from the China Passenger Car Association showed on Tuesday.

However, Tesla taking back the sales crown illustrates its global clout will not be easily challenged, especially as both companies expect a slowdown in Chinese EV sales growth this year. It also demonstrates that BYD's short-lived dominance followed from its domestic price cuts.
 
BYD sold 626,263 units of all vehicle types in the first quarter, up 13.4 per cent from a year earlier, but down 33.7 per cent from a record quarterly high of 944,779 in the fourth quarter, the stock exchange filing showed.
 
March sales were 302,459 vehicles, a 46 per cent jump from a year earlier and its second-highest monthly sales tally. BYD reported an all-time monthly high of 341,043 units in December.
 
Sales of its purely electric models hit 139,902 in March, a 36.3 per cent increase year-on-year, while sales of plug-in hybrids rose 56.4 per cent to 161,729 units.
 
BYD has responded since February to the price war Tesla started early last year in China by cutting prices on the latest versions of its line up by 5 per cent-20 per cent from earlier iterations.
 
Last week, BYD set a 3.6-million-unit sales target for 2024, a 20 per cent increase from its record-breaking sales last year, Reuters reported citing sources.


Also Read

BYD to launch Seal EV Sedan in India on March 5, check full update here

China's BYD unveils 1st supercar Yangwang U9, rival to Ferrari, Lamborghini

Tesla Inc's sales drop brings BYD the closest ever to global EV crown

As BYD seeks India expansion, its executives find it tough to get visas

Tesla may invest $2 billion for manufacturing in India but with conditions

Pakistan economic growth seen below 3% for next 2 years, says World Bank

World Bank set to issue up to $1 billion in debut hybrid note this year

US regulators probe role of asset managers BlackRock, Vanguard in banks

Amazon offers free credits for startups to use AI models like Anthropic

Biden, Xi discuss Taiwan, AI in push to return to regular leader talks

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :AutomobileElectric VehiclesTeslaBYD busChina

First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 12:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story