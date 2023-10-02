C5+ Germany meeting highlights need for inclusive govt in Afghanistan

A joint statement of the meeting with the Federal Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz and the head of states from Central Asia (Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan) stressed the importance of an inclusive and representative government in Afghanistan, reported TOLO News.

The C5+1 diplomatic platform represents the US government's approach to Central Asia, jointly engaging all five Central Asian governments (Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan).

It further emphasized the need of active participation of all ethnic, religious and political groups and respect for and protection of basic human rights and fundamental freedoms of all Afghan citizens, and economic recovery to achieve lasting peace in the country.

The heads of the state also reaffirmed their commitment to make Afghanistan a safe, peaceful, stable and prosperous nation that respects the human rights and fundamental freedom of all Afghan citizens, particularly women, girls and ethnic groups, TOLO News reported.

Whereas, the Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid said that the rights of Afghan citizens are observed in the country.

Adding to this, he said that the formation of an inclusive government is an internal matter of Afghanistan.

"The cabinet of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is comprised of all tribes and representatives and the rights of all citizens including women have been ensured in the country," Mujahid said.

This came as analysts earlier said that the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan and respecting Afghan women's rights can help in dealing with many challenges in the country, according to TOLO News.

Mohammad Omar Nuhzat, head of the Hizb-e-Ama said, "I hope the Islamic Emirate brings changes in its actions and understands the sensitivity of the issue, so we can solve the crisis within the country."

Bilal Barwar, a political analyst emphasized, "According to Islam, the government should pass responsibility to the person who is committed to Islam and also an expert at his job."

Moreover, earlier the participants of the Moscow format also highlighted the need for an inclusive government in Afghanistan.

Afghan women have been facing discrimination and injustice for two years now. Be it in terms of education, jobs, or life, they have been suffering since the Taliban took over.

Taliban leaders have also disregarded international calls for women and girls to be given access to education and employment. Apparently, they have also issued warnings to other nations not to meddle in Afghanistan's domestic affairs.