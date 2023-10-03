Home / World News / California man sues Musk for defamation on post that falsely identified him

California man sues Musk for defamation on post that falsely identified him

In June, video posted to X showed a confrontation involving protesters near a Pride festival in Oregon. Some of those involved wore the same colours of the Proud Boys extremist group

AP Austin
Attorneys for Musk did not immediately respond to requests for comment left through a spokesperson | Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 3 2023 | 10:07 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

A California man who says he was harassed after Elon Musk amplified posts on his social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that falsely placed the man at a confrontation involving far-right protesters sued the billionaire for defamation in a lawsuit filed Monday.

Benjamin Brody, 22, is represented by Mark Bankston, a Texas attorney who won a defamation case last year against conspiracy theorist Alex Jones in a lawsuit brought by families of the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting. Brody is seeking a jury trial in Austin, Texas, and unspecified damages of at least $ 1 million.

Attorneys for Musk did not immediately respond to requests for comment left through a spokesperson.

In June, video posted to X showed a confrontation involving protesters near a Pride festival in Oregon. Some of those involved wore the same colours of the Proud Boys extremist group, according to The Oregonian.

On X, some users falsely identified one of the participants as Brody, highlighting his post-college plans to work for the government to spread baseless assertions that federal agents were involved.

The lawsuit includes screenshots of Musk engaging with users spreading the posts involving Brody, including one in which Musk described it as a probable false flag situation. Brody, a recent college graduate who said he was in California when the event happened, came under harassment because of Musk's reach, according to the lawsuit.

The posts by Musk were still on X as of Monday.

It is not the first time Musk has been sued for defamation. He defeated a lawsuit in 2019 from a British cave explorer who claimed he was branded a pedophile when the Tesla CEO called him pedo guy on what was then called Twitter.

Musk's tech company has also taken others to court over what is posted on the site. In August, X sued a group of researchers over accusations that their work highlighting an increase in hate speech on the platform cost the company millions of dollars of advertising revenue.

Also Read

Elon Musk credits father for teaching 'physics, engineering & construction'

Elon Musk confirms the name of third child with Grimes, details inside

Fox Corp expects no operational impact from defamation lawsuit settlement

Tesla chief Elon Musk threatens to sue Microsoft for using data 'illegally'

'Unlimited interactivity': With X, Twitter aims to foray into new fields

At WTO, growing disregard for trade rules shows world is fragmenting

Death toll in Bangladesh's dengue outbreak crosses 1,000, shows data

Rep Matt Gaetz files resolution to oust Kevin McCarthy as speaker of House

UK companies to design, manufacture AUKUS nuclear submarines

US health officials propose using cheap antibiotic as 'morning-after pill'

Topics :Elon MuskTwitterdefamationLawsuits

First Published: Oct 3 2023 | 10:07 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT City

Jalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 30 schedule: India event timings, streaming

Asian Games Day 6 Highlights: Historic shot put medal push IND tally to 33

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demand

War in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake sale

Sugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains

Next Story