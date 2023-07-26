Home / World News / Cambodia's Hun Sen to step down as PM, Hun Manet to take over as leader

Cambodia's Hun Sen to step down as PM, Hun Manet to take over as leader

The newly elected parliament would convene on Aug 21 and a new cabinet would be sworn in on Aug 22, Hun Sen said

Reuters
Hun Sen, Prime Minister of Cambodia

Last Updated : Jul 26 2023 | 1:25 PM IST
Cambodia's Hun Sen said in a speech on Wednesday he would step down as prime minister, and that his son Hun Manet would take over in the coming weeks.

"Hun Manet...will become the prime minister in the coming weeks," he said, adding the new premier will be appointed on Aug. 10.
Hun Sen, who has ruled the Southeast Asian country for nearly 40 years, was speaking just days after his ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) swept a general election after running virtually unopposed.

"I will continue as the head of the ruling party and member of the National Assembly," he said.

The newly elected parliament would convene on Aug 21 and a new cabinet would be sworn in on Aug 22, Hun Sen said.

First Published: Jul 26 2023 | 1:25 PM IST

