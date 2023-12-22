Home / World News / Canada announces temporary visas for people in Gaza with Canadian relatives

Canada announces temporary visas for people in Gaza with Canadian relatives

Miller said he's not sure how many people will be able to come to Canada under the program, but he expects the number will be in the hundreds

AP Ottawa (Ontario)

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 8:21 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

People in the Gaza Strip who have Canadian relatives may apply for temporary visas to Canada, the country's immigration minister said Thursday. However, the federal government cannot guarantee safe passage out of the besieged Palestinian territory.

Immigration Minister Marc Miller expects the program to be up and running by Jan. 9. Until now, the government has focused on getting 660 Canadians, permanent residents and their spouses and children out of Gaza.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Miller said the government will start accepting applications for people with extended family connections to Canada, including parents, grandparents, siblings and grandchildren.

He said people will be offered three-year visas if they meet eligibility and admissibility criteria.

Miller said he's not sure how many people will be able to come to Canada under the program, but he expects the number will be in the hundreds.

Miller said it's been difficult to get Canadians out of Gaza. We have limited ability, he said.

Also Read

Nykaa, Paytm, Zomato: Canadian FPI-held stocks take a hit on widening rift

'Stop this tragedy immediately': World reacts to blast at Gaza hospital

Amid strained ties, Canada pulling diplomats from India, citing 'threats'

Deeply embarrassing: Trudeau on honouring Nazi veteran in Canadian Parl

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

Congo's 2nd day of voting faces delays; Oppn leaders raise concerns

Covid-19 outbreak: Singapore reports jump in cases to 965 in past week

MUFG looking to expand India operations amid economic slowdown in China

Over 1 mn Afghan children facing severe malnutrition, says WHO chief

Rudolph Giuliani files for bankruptcy following $148 mn defamation loss

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :CanadaAir CanadaGazaGaza conflictIsrael-Palestine

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 8:21 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Cricket News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story