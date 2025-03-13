Home / World News / Canada initiates WTO dispute complaint on US steel, aluminium duties

Canada initiates WTO dispute complaint on US steel, aluminium duties

The request was circulated to World Trade Organization members on Thursday

Canada claims that the measures are inconsistent with US obligations under the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade. | Photo: Shutterstock
Reuters Berlin
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 10:06 PM IST
Canada has requested WTO dispute consultations with the US over its imposition of import duties on certain steel and aluminium products from Canada, the trade body said on Thursday. 
The request was circulated to World Trade Organization members on Thursday, it said. 
Canada claims that the measures, which end Canada's exemption from additional duties on some steel and aluminium products and increase duties on aluminium articles, and which took effect on Wednesday, are inconsistent with US obligations under the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) 1994, the WTO said in a statement.
First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 10:06 PM IST

