Canada initiates WTO dispute complaint on US steel, aluminium duties

Canada has requested WTO dispute consultations with the US over its imposition of import duties on certain steel and aluminium products from Canada, the trade body said on Thursday.

The request was circulated to World Trade Organization members on Thursday, it said.

Canada claims that the measures, which end Canada's exemption from additional duties on some steel and aluminium products and increase duties on aluminium articles, and which took effect on Wednesday, are inconsistent with US obligations under the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) 1994, the WTO said in a statement.