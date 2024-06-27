Home / World News / Canada's WestJet Airlines to cancel flights again after 2nd strike notice

Canada's WestJet Airlines to cancel flights again after 2nd strike notice

WestJet, which is backed by Onex Corp and competes with Air Canada, has been facing demands from employees for better working conditions and higher salaries

WestJet
It is not clear how long the strike could go on for | Photo: Reuters
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 10:47 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Canada's WestJet Airlines has begun cancelling flights again after a union representing its maintenance engineers rejected a new pay offer and served a second strike notice, the carrier said on Wednesday.

WestJet said this action would lead to an estimated 25 flight cancellations from June 27-28 and impact over 3,300 travellers. The airline had earlier in the day said that the work stoppage could occur as soon as June 28.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


It is not clear how long the strike could go on for.

WestJet, which is backed by Onex Corp and competes with Air Canada, has been facing demands from employees for better working conditions and higher salaries.

WestJet said it presented the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA) with a "Canadian industry-leading agreement," which was better than the previous agreement that was rejected by the union earlier in the day.

The offer that was rejected had presented aircraft maintenance engineers with a 22% pay increase over four years.
AMFA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"It is especially devastating that the strike notice we have received from AMFA forces us to begin cancelling flights and parking aircraft, for the second time in just over a week," said Diederik Pen, president of WestJet Airlines and group chief operating officer.

The Calgary-based airline last week canceled 40 flights that affected 6,500 customers after it was sent a 72-hour strike notice by the union. The union withdrew the strike notice on June 20 and agreed to return to discussions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)




Also Read

WestJet to resume normal operations as mechanics rescind strike notice

Chandigarh imposes temporary restriction on sale of petrol, diesel

T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan vs Canada Playing 11: Ayub replaces Iftikhar

T20 World Cup 2024: IND vs CAN Playing 11, live toss time and streaming

Pilots raise burnout concerns as Vistara tries to resolve flight crisis

World's most liveable cities for 2024: Vienna clinches top spot once again

China's industrial profits growth slows sharply in May amid patchy recovery

Musk's SpaceX tender offer said to value company at record $210 billion

Philippines should 'do more' than just protest China actions, says Marcos

Who is Bolivia's President Arce? Former economist who survived coup attempt

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :CanadaAirlineStrike

First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 10:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story