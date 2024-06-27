Home / World News / Musk's SpaceX tender offer said to value company at record $210 billion

Musk's SpaceX tender offer said to value company at record $210 billion

Terms aren't finalised and the size of the tender offer could change depending on interest from both insider sellers and buyers

SpaceX rocket, rocket launch
Photo: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 10:20 AM IST
By Katie Roof and Eric Johnson
 
SpaceX will sell insider shares at $112 apiece in a tender offer, a higher-than-expected price that boosts the value of Elon Musk’s space and satellite company closer to $210 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.
 

The company was last valued at $180 billion in a transaction in December, Bloomberg News reported. 

The world’s second-most valuable startup decided to price its current tender offer — a transaction that enables employees and insiders like investors to sell shares — at higher than the $200 billion valuation that was discussed last month, due to significant investor demand, the people said, who declined to be identified as they’re not authorized to speak publicly.

The new valuation is a record for an American private company, but is still lower than the $268 billion valuation of ByteDance Ltd., parent of social video phenom TikTok. Already, SpaceX is on par with some of the world’s largest, publicly traded companies by market capitalisation. 

Terms aren’t finalised and the size of the tender offer could change depending on interest from both insider sellers and buyers. 

Representatives for SpaceX, formally known as Space Exploration Technologies Corp., didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.


Elon MuskSpaceXvaluation

First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 10:20 AM IST

