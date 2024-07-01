Canada's WestJet's union ends strike after reaching deal with carrier

The union representing Canada's WestJet Airlines' striking mechanics said on Monday that it has negotiated a contract with the carrier, ending their strike immediately.

Westjet said members would return to work to restore the network after the airline had to park 130 aircraft at 13 airports across Canada. The airline anticipated further disruptions over the coming week as it gets aircarft and crew back into position.

ALSO READ: Canada's WestJet cancels over 400 flights after surprise strike by union The union said the contract covers the next five years without giving details on the new pay deal.

The carrier canceled additional 410 flights on Sunday for a total of more than 800 flights after the union representing around 680 workers at WestJet, including aircraft maintenance engineers went on strike on Friday after 97 per cent of its members rejected a pay deal reached in May.

"WestJet & AMFA have reached a tentative agreement, Canadians patience having been worn too thin," Canadian Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan said in a post on X.

