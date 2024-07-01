Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / IFC appoints Vikram Kumar as regional director for Asia and Pacific

IFC appoints Vikram Kumar as regional director for Asia and Pacific

Kumar will drive IFC's strategy to connect more people and businesses in the region to sustainable infrastructure

Vikram Kumar
Kumar will be based in Singapore, where he begins his new role on July 1. Image: Vikram Kumar's Linkedin profile
Press Trust of India Singapore
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 11:12 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Global investment and financing solution provider IFC on Monday said it has appointed Indian national Vikram Kumar as its Regional Industry Director for Infrastructure and Natural Resources in Asia and the Pacific.

Kumar will be based in Singapore, where he begins his new role on July 1, IFC (International Finance Corp) said in a statement.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Having more than 20 years of global investment and development expertise, Kumar will drive IFC's strategy to connect more people and businesses in the region to sustainable infrastructure.

In his role, Kumar will lead IFC's Infrastructure and Natural Resources investment team across Asia and the Pacific to develop and implement power, water, telecom, transport, and other infrastructure projects with public and private sector partners, expanding the reach of essential services, said IFC -- a member of the World Bank Group.

"His (Kumar's) experience leading transformative projects with our partners globally and in this region will enable him to grow IFC's business and impact in Asia and the Pacific, as we work with partners to finance green and inclusive development across the region," said Riccardo Puliti, IFC's Regional Vice President for Asia and the Pacific.

Kumar, an Indian national, has most recently served as IFC's Global Transport Manager based in Washington. Under his leadership, IFC tripled its investments in the transport sector in the 2023 financial year, the global body said.

Kumar has also held roles overseeing IFC's new business development in Asia and the Pacific and country operations in Thailand, delivering on many innovative first-time projects in the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Lao PDR, and Cambodia, it said.

More From This Section

After regulatory review, Boeing restarts new plane deliveries to China

Hurricane Beryl nears Caribbean after strengthening into Category 4 storm

Myanmar junta arrests 11 for inflating rice prices, including Japanese

Japan launches Earth observation satellite on its new flagship H3 rocket

Boeing agrees to purchase Spirit Aero for $4.7 billion in stock deal

"This is a crucial time for Asia and the Pacific to expand access to clean energy, to boost digital connectivity, and to make cities more inclusive and resilient as urbanization continues," said Kumar.

He holds a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and a Master's degree in Management with specialization in Operations and Finance from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM).

IFC currently has an investment portfolio of USD 3.1 billion across infrastructure and natural resources in Asia and the Pacific and is continuing to grow in key areas including renewable energy, digital infrastructure, and transportation.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

IFC commits $105 million to Brookfield's Bikaner Solar Power project

IFC extends $500 million credit line to HDFC Bank for micro loans

HDFC Bank raises $500 mn from IFC to extend microloans to women borrowers

IFC purchases Rs 1,250 crore worth sustainability-linked Grasim NCDs

Buoyant demand helps recover manufacturing growth in June, PMI reaches 58.3

Topics :IFCInternational Finance CorporationAsia

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 11:12 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story