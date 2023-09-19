Canada updates travel advisory to India for citizens amid rising tension

The travel advisory focuses on the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. It strongly advises against all travel to this region citing the "highly unpredictable security situation".
Canada said in its advisory, "Avoid all travel to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir due to the unpredictable security situation. There is a threat of terrorism, militancy, civil unrest, and kidnapping. This advisory excludes travelling to or within the Union Territory of Ladakh."
Regarding the northeast, it said, "Several extremist and insurgent groups are active in the northeastern states of Assam and Manipur. They regularly target local government and security forces and may use various criminal activities to finance their activities. Ethnic tensions in the State can also lead to conflict and civil unrest."
Further clarifying that Canada does not intend to stir up tensions, Trudeau told reporters, "We want to work with the Government of India to lay everything clear and to ensure there are proper processes."