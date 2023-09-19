Canada updates travel advisory to India for citizens amid rising tension





The travel advisory focuses on the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. It strongly advises against all travel to this region citing the "highly unpredictable security situation".



Canada said in its advisory, "Avoid all travel to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir due to the unpredictable security situation. There is a threat of terrorism, militancy, civil unrest, and kidnapping. This advisory excludes travelling to or within the Union Territory of Ladakh."



Security around the Canadian High Commission in New Delhi has been increased amid rising diplomatic tensions between the two countries, caused by the recent assassination of an Indian separatist leader on Canadian soil. "Violent clashes between militants and security forces occur regularly. Terrorist attacks against security forces have led to civilian casualties. Further attacks could take place at any time. You could find yourself in the wrong place at the wrong time," it added.Regarding the northeast, it said, "Several extremist and insurgent groups are active in the northeastern states of Assam and Manipur. They regularly target local government and security forces and may use various criminal activities to finance their activities. Ethnic tensions in the State can also lead to conflict and civil unrest."

In retaliation for Canada's expulsion of a senior Indian diplomat, India expelled a senior Canadian diplomat in a similar manner.

Earlier today, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had said that the country's intension is not to provoke India by raising the possibility of its agents may have been involved in the murder of a leader of an Indian separatist movement. Instead, Canada seeks a response from Government of India on this issue.



Further clarifying that Canada does not intend to stir up tensions, Trudeau told reporters, "We want to work with the Government of India to lay everything clear and to ensure there are proper processes."