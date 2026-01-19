Canada weighs sending troops to Greenland despite Trump tariff threat

By Laura Dhillon Kane and Brian Platt

Mark Carney is considering sending Canadian soldiers to Greenland to take part in military exercises with Nato allies, a move that would risk retaliation from the US.

The government has drafted plans for a small number of Canadian Armed Forces troops to join those from the UK, France, Denmark and other nations, according to a person familiar with the matter, confirming an earlier report by CBC News. The prime minister hasn’t made a decision yet, the person said, speaking on the condition they not be identified talking about private discussions.

President Donald Trump announced a 10 per cent tariff, rising to 25 per cent in June, on eight European nations for saying they would undertake token Nato military exercises in Greenland.

That threat has led to significant pushback in Europe. European Union leaders will hold an emergency summit in the coming days to discuss the matter as they explore possible retaliatory measures, including counter-tariffs. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke with Trump on Sunday and told him the US tariff maneuver was “wrong.” Earlier Sunday, Carney said Greenland’s future is for Denmark and Greenland to decide, and that he’ll reiterate that message to Trump if they speak about it. “It’s a serious situation,” Carney said at a news conference in Qatar, where he traveled after concluding a visit to China. “We’re concerned about this escalation, to be absolutely clear,” he said.