EU to retaliate with €93 bn tariffs after Trump's threat over Greenland

According to the Financial Times, European countries may respond by imposing tariffs worth up to 93 billion euros on US goods.

EU nations under Trump's radar

Trump said the tariffs would apply to Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland. He added that the tariff rate would rise to 25 per cent from June 1 if no agreement is reached.

Several European leaders strongly criticised Trump’s warning. Macron said that Europe will not be influenced by threats or pressure, whether related to Ukraine, Greenland, or any other issue.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa said tariffs would harm US-EU relations and could lead to a dangerous trade conflict.