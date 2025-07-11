Canadian PM Carney responds to Trump's fentanyl claim for new tariff rates

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Friday (IST) responded to US President Donald Trump’s claim of “flow of fentanyl” from Canada, adding that Canada has “made vital progress to stop the scourge of fentanyl in North America”.

Earlier today, Trump imposed a 35 per cent tariff on Canadian goods that will come into effect on August 1, warning Canada of increasing the tariff rates if the latter retaliated. In a letter sent to the Canadian Prime Minister, Trump stated that the tariffs were in response to the alleged trade barriers and retaliatory actions.

What is Fentanyl?

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid, estimated to be 100 times more potent than morphine, making it highly effective for pain relief. However, its high potency also makes it dangerous due to its potential for overdose, according to the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Trump announces new tariff rates A letter to Canada comes after the Trump administration started sending out letters to most trading partners , including Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Myanmar, and others, ranging from 25 to 40 per cent, as the 90-day deadline ended on July 9. On April 2, the Trump administration imposed sweeping tariffs on over 100 countries apart from the 10 per cent baseline tariffs on all goods imported to the US. A week later, on April 9, the administration announced a 90-day pause, allowing countries to secure a deal with the US after the sweeping tariffs rattled the stock market.

The new tariff rates have been announced for more than 20 countries and will come into effect on August 1, a deadline which the Trump administration is not considering extending any further. Carney’s response to Trump tariffs and fentanyl claims In a post on X, Carney wrote, “Throughout the current trade negotiations with the United States, the Canadian government has steadfastly defended our workers and businesses. We will continue to do so as we work towards the revised deadline of August 1.” He said, “Canada has made vital progress to stop the scourge of fentanyl in North America. We are committed to continuing to work with the United States to save lives and protect communities in both our countries.”