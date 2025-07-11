Home / World News / Canadian PM Carney responds to Trump's fentanyl claim for new tariff rates

Canadian PM Carney responds to Trump's fentanyl claim for new tariff rates

In a letter sent to the Canadian Prime Minister, US President Donald Trump said the tariffs were in response to the alleged trade barriers and retaliatory actions

Canada, Mark Carney
Carney went on to say that they are focused on building a strong Canada, adding that the federal government, provinces, and territories are now making significant progress in establishing one Canadian economy | Photo: Reuters
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 12:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Friday (IST) responded to US President Donald Trump’s claim of “flow of fentanyl” from Canada, adding that Canada has “made vital progress to stop the scourge of fentanyl in North America”.
 
Earlier today, Trump imposed a 35 per cent tariff on Canadian goods that will come into effect on August 1, warning Canada of increasing the tariff rates if the latter retaliated. In a letter sent to the Canadian Prime Minister, Trump stated that the tariffs were in response to the alleged trade barriers and retaliatory actions.

What is Fentanyl?

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid, estimated to be 100 times more potent than morphine, making it highly effective for pain relief. However, its high potency also makes it dangerous due to its potential for overdose, according to the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).
 

Trump announces new tariff rates

 

A letter to Canada comes after the Trump administration started sending out letters to most trading partners, including Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Myanmar, and others, ranging from 25 to 40 per cent, as the 90-day deadline ended on July 9.
 
On April 2, the Trump administration imposed sweeping tariffs on over 100 countries apart from the 10 per cent baseline tariffs on all goods imported to the US. A week later, on April 9, the administration announced a 90-day pause, allowing countries to secure a deal with the US after the sweeping tariffs rattled the stock market.
 
The new tariff rates have been announced for more than 20 countries and will come into effect on August 1, a deadline which the Trump administration is not considering extending any further.
 

Carney’s response to Trump tariffs and fentanyl claims 

In a post on X, Carney wrote, “Throughout the current trade negotiations with the United States, the Canadian government has steadfastly defended our workers and businesses. We will continue to do so as we work towards the revised deadline of August 1.”
 
He said, “Canada has made vital progress to stop the scourge of fentanyl in North America. We are committed to continuing to work with the United States to save lives and protect communities in both our countries.”
 
Carney went on to say that they are focused on building a strong Canada, adding that the federal government, provinces, and territories are now making significant progress in establishing one Canadian economy.
 

US slaps Canada with sweeping tariffs 

The 35 per cent tariff on Canada marks a 10 per cent increase from the current 25 per cent tariff, which was imposed in February earlier this year that the Trump administration imposed. The new tariff rates serve as a blow to the new Canadian prime minister, who was aiming to secure a deal with Washington.  
 
Earlier in March, Canada imposed retaliatory tariffs of 25 per cent on several US products worth $29.8 billion, including steel, computers, and sports equipment. Carney, who was then the prime minister designate, previously stated that he was ready to “negotiate a renewed trade deal with Trump, as long as there is respect for Canadian sovereignty”.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

South Korea, US, Japan hold air drill to show strength against North Korea

US actions pushing countries to seek dollar alternatives for trade: GTRI

Japan asks China not to fly jets too close to Japanese military aircraft

Insurgents shoot 9 people after offloading them from a bus in Balochistan

US state dept begins layoffs as SC ruling clears path for federal firings

Topics :Donald TrumpTrump tariffsUS-CanadaBS Web ReportsMark Carney

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 12:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story