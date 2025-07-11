Japan asks China not to fly jets too close to Japanese military aircraft

Japan has demanded China to stop flying its fighter jets abnormally close to Japanese intelligence-gathering aircraft, which it said was happening repeatedly and could cause a collision.

Japan's Defense Ministry said a Chinese JH-7 fighter-bomber flew as close to 30 meters (98 feet) to a YS-11EB electronic-intelligence aircraft of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force on Wednesday and Thursday. The ministry said it occurred outside Japanese airspace over the East China Sea and caused no damage to the Japanese side.

China had no immediate comment on the latest incident.

Previously, Beijing has alleged Japan flew close to its aircraft and was spying on China's ordinary military activity and demanded Japan stop its actions. Japan is concerned about China's acceleration of its military buildup, especially in Japan's southwestern areas. ALSO READ: Ahead of Beijing summit, EU seeks to slash rare earth reliance on China Japan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement late Thursday that its vice minister Takehiro Funakoshi expressed serious concern to Chinese Ambassador to Japan Wu Jianghao and strongly requested Beijing to stop the activity that could provoke accidental collisions and strongly urged China to ensure that similar actions are not repeated.