In another strike, near the city of Dnepropetrovsk on the Dnepr River, a Ukrainian drone assembly workshop was destroyed, the ministry said

IANS Moscow
Carried on overnight strike on Ukrainian military airfields: Russia

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2023 | 5:35 PM IST
Russia on Sunday announced that it undertook airstrikes overnight targeting Ukrainian military airfields, delivering "significant damage" to aircraft and facilities.

The attack, which carried with the use of "long-range precision-guided air-launched weapons", achieved its goal, the Defence Ministry said in a statement, RT reported.

"Command posts, a radar installation, Ukrainian aviation equipment, and storage facilities with weapons and ammunition were hit," it added.

In another strike, near the city of Dnepropetrovsk on the Dnepr River, a Ukrainian drone assembly workshop was destroyed, the ministry said.

Topics :RussiaRussia Ukraine ConflictUkraine

First Published: Jun 04 2023 | 7:20 PM IST

