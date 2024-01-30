Home / World News / ChatGPT violated European privacy laws, Italy tells chatbot maker OpenAI

ChatGPT violated European privacy laws, Italy tells chatbot maker OpenAI

The country's data protection authority, known as Garante, said on Monday that it notified San Francisco-based OpenAI of breaches of the EU rules, known as General Data Protection Regulation

The growing popularity of generative AI systems like ChatGPT are also drawing increasing scrutiny from regulators on both sides of the Atlantic (Photo: Bloomberg)
AP London

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2024 | 9:10 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Italian regulators said they told OpenAI that its ChatGPT artificial intelligence chatbot has violated European Union's stringent data privacy rules.

The country's data protection authority, known as Garante, said on Monday that it notified San Francisco-based OpenAI of breaches of the EU rules, known as General Data Protection Regulation.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The watchdog started investigating ChatGPT last year, when it temporarily banned within Italy the chatbot that can produce text, images and sound in response to users' questions.

Based on the results of its fact-finding activity," the watchdog said it concluded that the available evidence pointed to the existence of breaches of the provisions in the EU privacy rules.

OpenAI has 30 days to reply to the allegations. It didn't respond immediately to a request for comment. The company said last year that it fulfilled a raft of conditions that the Garante demanded to get the ChatGPT ban lifted.

The watchdog had imposed the ban after finding that some users' messages and payment information were exposed and because ChatGPT didn't have a system to verify users' ages, allowing children to get answers from the AI tool that were inappropriate for their age.

It also questioned whether there was a legal basis for OpenAI to collect massive amounts of data used to train ChatGPT's algorithms and raised concerns that the system could sometimes generate false information about individuals.

The growing popularity of generative AI systems like ChatGPT are also drawing increasing scrutiny from regulators on both sides of the Atlantic.

The US Federal Trade Commission opened an inquiry last week into the relationships between AI startups OpenAI and Anthropic and the tech giants that have bankrolled them Amazon, Google and Microsoft. Competition regulators in the 27-nation EU and Britain, meanwhile, are also examining Microsoft's OpenAI investments.

AI systems also face broader oversight in the EU, which is finalising its groundbreaking AI Act, the world's first comprehensive rulebook for artificial intelligence. The bloc's 27 member states are expected to give their approval in a key vote on Friday.

Also Read

Cabinet agreement may grant 12-month residency to Indian students in Italy

Usage and ground rules: New Digital Personal Data Protection framework

Silicon Valley startups had their worst funding year since 2019, shows data

In a 1st, artificial intelligence company from Silicon Valley enters Bihar

Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer

UPS to cut 12,000 jobs, shares drop nearly 6% in premarket trading

Netanyahu rules out Gaza pullout, release of thousands of militants Hamas

Microsoft, Alphabet stocks under pressure to show AI earnings boost

X restores Taylor Swift searches after deepfake images triggered block

Red Sea crisis: India on track to export record-low diesel to Europe in Jan

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Artificial intelligenceTechnologySilicon ValleyEuropeItalyprivacy laws

First Published: Jan 30 2024 | 9:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story