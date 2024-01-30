Home / World News / Netanyahu rules out Gaza pullout, release of thousands of militants Hamas

Netanyahu rules out Gaza pullout, release of thousands of militants Hamas

AP Jerusalem

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2024 | 8:22 PM IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that there will be no military withdrawal from Gaza or the release of thousands of jailed militants, two key demands of Hamas in ongoing indirect cease-fire talks.

During an event in the occupied West Bank, he once again vowed that the war will not end without absolute victory over Hamas.

We will not end this war without achieving all of our goals, he said. We will not pull out the Israeli military from the Gaza Strip and we will not release thousands of terrorists.

Topics :Benjamin NetanyahuisraelHamasGaza

First Published: Jan 30 2024 | 8:22 PM IST

