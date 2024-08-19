China accuses Philippines of deliberately crashing ship into Chinese vessel

The Philippines said on Monday that one of its coast guard vessels was rammed and another subjected to "aggressive manoeuvres" by Chinese coast guard ships in the West Philippine Sea, local media reported. National Security Council Jonathan Malaya spokesperson was cited by the Philippine Inquirer as stating that the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) ships BRP Cape Engano and BRP Bacagay had an encounter with the Chinese Coast Guard at Escoda (Sabina) Shoal on Monday morning. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The official stated that the Philippine ships were en route to deliver supplies to Lawak and Patag islands at approximately 3:24 am when they were "subjected to aggressive manoeuvers" by a Chinese Coast Guard ship.

Malaya as cited in the Phillippine media outlet said "Despite these incidents, both Philippine Coast Guard vessels remain committed to, and shall proceed with, their mission of delivering essential supplies stationed to personnel in Lawak and Patag islands."

China, however, said the Philippine coast guard ship ignored repeated warnings from the Chinese side and intentionally sailed dangerously toward a Chinese coast guard vessel on maritime enforcement duty.

Xinhua citing the Chinese Coast Guard reported that a Philippine coast guard ship caused a scrape with a Chinese vessel early Monday morning in waters near Xianbin Jiao and later it intruded into the waters of Ren'ai Jiao.

"Around 6 a.m., the Philippine coast guard ship, defying warnings from the Chinese side and disregarding route control, intruded into the waters of Ren'ai Jiao," Xinhua reported citing a Chinese Coast Guard spokesperson.

More From This Section

The Escoda or the Sabina Shoal is in the Spratly Islands, which are claimed by China, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.

The incident follows the August 11 incident denouncement by the Philippines of China's "unjustified, illegal and reckless" actions against one of its planes that was conducting patrols earlier in the week in the disputed South China Sea.

Philippines News Agency cited the Armed Forces of the Philippines reporting on August 10 about the "dangerous and provocative actions" of China's People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) which harassed a Philippines Armed Force (PAF) aircraft conducting maritime patrols over Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborough Shoal), located some 120 nautical miles off the coast of Zambales, well within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

Two Chinese fighter jets executed a dangerous manoeuvre at around 9 am and dropped flares in the path of the NC-212i on August 8.

China's military in the beginning of this month launched military drills in the South China Sea near Philippines. The exercises came on August 7-8, the same day that the United States, Australia, Canada and the Philippines conducted military manoeuvres within Manila's exclusive economic zone (EEZ), which includes the West Philippine Sea.

In April this year, Philippines accused the Chinese Coast Guard of firing water cannons at two of its vessels, causing damage to one of them, during a patrol near the hotly contested Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea.