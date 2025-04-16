Home / World News / China appoints new top trade negotiator amid tariff tensions with US

China appoints new top trade negotiator amid tariff tensions with US

The government said that Li Chenggang has been appointed to replace Wang Shouwen

Xi Jinping, Donald Trump
The world's two largest economies have been steadily increasing tariffs on each other's goods since the US raised tariffs on dozens of countries.
AP Beijing
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 10:37 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

China appointed a new top international trade negotiator on Wednesday amid tariff tensions with the US.

The government said that Li Chenggang has been appointed to replace Wang Shouwen, who participated in the trade negotiations for the 2020 trade deal between the China and the US. 

The world's two largest economies have been steadily increasing tariffs on each other's goods since the US raised tariffs on dozens of countries. China faces 145% taxes on exports to the US, while other countries were given a 90-day reprieve for most duties.

Earlier on Wednesday, China announced its economy expanded at a 5.4% annual pace in January-March, supported by strong exports. Analysts are forecasting that the world's second largest economy will slow significantly in coming months, however, as tariffs on US imports from China take effect.

Exports were a strong factor in China's 5% annual growth rate in 2024, and the official target for this year remains at about 5%.

Beijing has hit back at the US with 125% tariffs on American exports, while also stressing its determination to keep its own markets open to trade and investment.

Also Read

China's Q1 economic growth beats expectations, but US tariffs pose risk

Safe-haven gold hits record high amid trade war jitters, weakening dollar

China steps up stock market rescue as record ETF inflows signal support

Rising US costs may shift China trade to India; govt forms monitoring cell

IEA cuts 2025 oil demand forecast amid trade tensions, economic uncertainty

In the near term, the tariffs will put pressure on China's economy, but they won't derail long-run growth, Sheng Laiyun, a spokesperson for the National Bureau of Statistics, told reporters. 

It wasn't clear why China was changing negotiators but the change comes as Chinese officials say the country has multiple options to respond to US. actions, including relying more on its own vast market of 1.4 billion consumers, and on Europe and countries in the global south. But as China's domestic consumption continues to languish, it will be difficult to replace the US consumer.

China also imposed more export controls on rare earths, which include materials used in high-tech products, aerospace manufacturing and the defense sector.

Prior to his new appointment, Li spent about 4 1/2 years as China's ambassador to the World Trade Organization, the body that governs global commerce and to which Beijing has appealed in its tariff dispute with the US.

He was also deputy permanent representative to the Chinese delegation to the United Nations office in Geneva and other international organizations in Switzerland.

He has also served as an assistant minister at the Ministry of Commerce and director-general of the ministry's Department of Treaty and Law.

Li has a bachelor's degree in law from China's elite Peking University and a master's degree in economics of law from the University of Hamburg.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trump still believes Canada would benefit as 51st US state: White House

White House starts media policy curbing wire services' access to President

Future of Bangladesh going to be decided by Bangladeshi people, says US

A US brain drain will have global implications, and also undermine America

Canadian university teachers warned against non-essential travel to US

Topics :US China trade warUS ChinaTrump tariffsXi Jinpingtrade policy

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story