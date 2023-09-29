Home / World News / China authorities ban US firm Kroll's employee from leaving Mainland China

China authorities ban US firm Kroll's employee from leaving Mainland China

Michael Chan, a Hong Kong-based managing director, is assisting an investigation into a case that dates back a few years

BS Web Team New Delhi
Kroll

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2023 | 6:54 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Chinese authorities have restricted a senior executive at the American risk advisory firm Kroll from leaving mainland China.

Michael Chan, a Hong Kong-based managing director, is aiding an investigation into a case that dates back several years.

Sources indicated that neither Chan nor Kroll is the target of the investigation. Chan travelled to mainland China in July and subsequently informed his employer that he is unable to leave the country. However, Chan is permitted to move freely within mainland China and can continue his professional duties.

China frequently imposes exit bans on individuals who are either under investigation or assisting with governmental probes. Chan's situation serves as the latest instance of China enforcing exit bans on employees of foreign firms. In March of this year, Chinese authorities raided the Beijing offices of Mintz Group, detaining five New York-based staff members on the mainland, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.

The raid on Mintz Group's Beijing office was preceded by an exit ban placed on a Singaporean national. Although the authorities did not provide her with a reason for her ban, she was neither arrested nor accused of any wrongdoing. She was later able to leave China with assistance from Singapore's Foreign Ministry. Subsequently, Chinese authorities imposed financial penalties amounting to $1.5 million on the Beijing arm of Mintz Group for conducting unauthorised statistical work.

Exit bans can last for a variable duration, ranging from a few months to several years, as investigations may extend over lengthy periods. Sources revealed that a senior Hong Kong-based investment banker at Nomura has also been barred from leaving mainland China because he is cooperating with an investigation related to a former employer.

Borrelli Walsh, a firm specialising in restructurings and insolvencies, previously employed Chan. Kroll acquired Borrelli Walsh in late 2020 and maintains offices in five Chinese cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, and Hong Kong.

Also Read

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Bangladesh Playing 11, toss result, streaming

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Bangladesh Playing 11: Five changes in India's XI

Ten years after retirement, brand Sachin still a top choice for brands

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs BAN Highlights: Tanzim, Shakib take Bangladesh to win

Tata Steel flags risk to UK operations' status as a going concern

US consumer spending rises in August, underlying inflation slows down

52 dead in Balochistan blast; here's a look at recent terror attacks in Pak

Crude oil heads for 2% weekly gain on tight US supply, China demand

India expresses commitment towards combating organised crimes at UNTOC

Inflation drops sharply in Europe, but higher crude oil prices loom

Topics :ChinaHong KongHong Kong protestsBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 29 2023 | 6:54 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT City

Jalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 29 schedule: India event timings, streaming

Asian games LIVE updates Day 5: India win 2 Gold, 3 Silver; Medal tally 31

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demand

War in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake sale

Sugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains

Next Story