China bans seafood from Japan after Fukushima plant releases wastewater

Chinese customs authorities banned seafood from Japan in response to the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant starting its wastewater release Thursday

AP Okuma (Japan)
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 11:55 AM IST
Chinese customs authorities banned seafood from Japan in response to the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant starting its wastewater release Thursday, customs authorities said in an announcement.

The ban starts immediately and will affect all imports of aquatic products including seafood, according to the notice. Authorities said they will dynamically adjust relevant regulatory measures as appropriate to prevent the risks of nuclear-contaminated water discharge to the health and food safety of our country.

Topics :Fukushima nuclear crisisFukushimaJapanChinaSeafood importers

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 11:55 AM IST

