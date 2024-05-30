Home / World News / China blocks beef from US plant over detection of ractopamine: JBS

China blocks beef from US plant over detection of ractopamine: JBS

Ractopamine is a feed additive used to boost animal weights

US China flag, US-China flag
Its use has been banned or restricted in at least 160 countries, including the European Union, Russia and China | Photo: Shutterstock
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 10:40 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Meat processor JBS said on Wednesday that Beijing blocked beef shipments from the company's plant in Greeley, Colorado, because traces of the feed additive ractopamine were identified in beef destined for China.
 
Brazil-based JBS, the world's largest beef producer, said in a statement it is working with and Chinese authorities to resolve the situation and that no other JBS beef facilities in the have been impacted.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The suspension was effective Monday, according to a notice posted on the Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) website.
 
Ractopamine is a feed additive used to boost animal weights.
 
Its use has been banned or restricted in at least 160 countries, including the European Union, Russia and China.
 
In addition, China has suspended exports of meat and poultry products coming from Cool Port Oakland in Oakland, California, effective the same date, according to a spokesperson from USDA FSIS.
 
Cool Port Oakland is a cold storage facility used for perishable or other sensitive goods like food or medicine. The company did not respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.
 
"China customs detected ractopamine in a batch of frozen beef omasum products exported to China from these establishments and destroyed this batch of products in accordance with their regulations," the USDA FSIS spokesperson said in an email statement.
 
USDA FSIS is conducting an investigation, the spokesperson said.
 
Earlier this year, major food safety, environmental and animal rights groups filed a lawsuit against the Food and Drug Administration, seeking to force it to reconsider approvals of ractopamine, which they say is putting human health at risk and causing stress in farm animals prior to slaughter.
 
The restrictions sent Chicago Mercantile Exchange cattle futures slumping on Wednesday, analysts said, with the most-active August live cattle contract posting its biggest percentage drop since May 1.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)


Also Read

Ram temple opening: Meat shops to remain shut on January 22 in Lucknow

CMFRI to develop lab-grown fish meat for the first time in India

Don't bring slaughterhouses, meat processing units under EIA: Centre to NGT

Accreditation deadline for halal certification bodies extended till Jul 4

Mayawati slams BJP-led MP govt for banning sale of meat, fish in open

Billionaire Peltz's Trian sells entire Disney stake after board fight

Wall Street's faster trade settlement sees some temporary processing bumps

Israeli official cautions war in Gaza may extend seven more months

Tyson Foods accused by conservatives of hiring migrants over US citizens

Power outages could linger for days after storms batter Texas again

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :US ChinaBeefBeef exports

First Published: May 30 2024 | 10:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story