China clears world's largest amphibious aircraft AG600 for production

China’s domestically developed AG600, the world’s largest amphibious aircraft, has received approval for mass production. This marks a major step forward in the country’s aim to build a self-reliant and competitive aviation industry, the South China Morning Post reported.

On Wednesday, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) certified the AG600, confirming that its developer, the state-owned Aviation Industry Corporation of China (Avic), has a dependable production system in place. According to state broadcaster CCTV, this means Avic can now consistently manufacture aircraft that meet national safety standards.

Avic described the approval as a major breakthrough in advancing China’s civil aviation sector. The certification would help create a “more high-end and standardised” industry and “strengthened China’s ability to independently build a complete civil aviation ecosystem", CCTV reported.

A push for aviation independence The AG600’s clearance comes at a time when China is focused on building its own aviation capabilities. The government has been working to reduce reliance on foreign technology, especially after the United States imposed export restrictions, including limits on jet engine supplies. China’s AG600 large amphibious aircraft (Photo: X/@XHNews) The AG600 joins two other large aircraft developed in China — the Y-20 military transport aircraft and the C919 passenger jet — which are already in service. All three are part of China’s larger strategy to grow a strong and independent aviation industry. Designed for rescue and firefighting China created the AG600 to support emergency rescue missions and natural disaster management. State media have reported that the aircraft was designed with firefighting and relief operations in mind.

The aircraft can carry up to 12 tonnes of water, with a maximum take-off weight of 60 tonnes. It has a flying range of up to 4,500 km, making it ideal for wide-area operations. According to state news agency Xinhua, the AG600 project involved hundreds of companies and tens of thousands of components. This highlights China’s ability to manage large-scale, complex aviation programmes and coordinate extensive supply chains. Xinhua also noted that the aircraft’s development has helped China create “replicable management experience and technical standards for future domestically developed aircraft”. Production milestones and future plans The AG600 moved into final assembly and batch production in July last year. In April this year, the aircraft received its type certificate from CAAC, confirming that its design meets the required airworthiness standards.