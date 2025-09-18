Home / World News / China closes Google antitrust probe as trade talks with US advance

China closes Google antitrust probe as trade talks with US advance

Beijing has ended its investigation into Google. Nvidia is now under regulatory focus amid trade tensions between the US and China

Google
Google has not received formal notification of the decision to terminate the probe (Photo: Reuters)
Boris Pradhan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 1:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
China has decided to end its antitrust investigation into Google, coinciding with renewed trade discussions with Washington over TikTok and Nvidia, The Financial Times reported on Thursday.
 
The move indicates a tactical recalibration by Beijing, shifting its regulatory scrutiny towards Nvidia as a bargaining tool in US-China trade negotiations, while signalling flexibility by dropping the Google probe, the report said.
 
What happened
 
China’s State Administration for Market Regulation, which began investigating Google in February, has now opted to close the case. The regulator had earlier stated that Google was suspected of breaching the country’s anti-monopoly law but did not disclose details of the allegations. 
 
Google has not received formal notification of the decision to terminate the probe.
 
US-China trade tensions
 
Over the past six months, both countries have exchanged blows after US President Donald Trump imposed steep tariffs on Chinese goods, later reducing them to 30 per cent, while also threatening to ban TikTok. Beijing responded with 10 per cent tariffs and antitrust investigations into US firms such as Google.
 
Nvidia chips banned in China
 
Earlier this week, China accused Nvidia of violating its anti-monopoly law following a preliminary inquiry into the California-based company’s business practices. The Cyberspace Administration of China also directed technology firms to stop using Nvidia chips designed specifically for the Chinese market.
 
Nvidia’s chief executive Jensen Huang voiced disappointment over the development. “We can only be in service of a market if a country wants us to be,” he said. “I’m disappointed with what I see, but they have larger agendas to work out between China and the United States. And I’m patient about it.”
 
Google’s antitrust battle in the US
 
Google has also been battling legal challenges in the US over its dominance in online search. In 2020, the Department of Justice and several US states filed a case accusing the company of unlawfully monopolising the search and search advertising markets to block competitors.
 
The case centred on Google’s massive payments to tech firms to ensure Google Search remained the default option on browsers, smartphones, and devices. The government argued such deals restricted competition from rivals like Bing and DuckDuckGo. Among the remedies considered was a potential structural breakup, though the court allowed Chrome to remain under Google’s control while imposing new measures to limit anti-competitive practices.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bangladesh EC bars Sheikh Hasina, her family from voting in 2026 elections

After royal pomp, Trump meets UK PM Starmer on final day of state visit

France braces for day of strikes as unions challenge new PM's budget plans

Trump's Golden Dome blueprint complete; Pentagon silent on cost & scope

Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show cancelled by ABC: All that happened

Topics :ChinaGoogle AlphabetNvidiaBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story