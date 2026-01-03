China calls US strike on Venezuela a serious violation of international law

China on Saturday condemned the US airstrikes on Venezuela and the capture of its president, Nicolas Maduro and his wife, describing it as a hegemonic act that seriously violates international law.

China is deeply shocked by and strongly condemns the US's blatant use of force against a sovereign state and action against its President, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said, reacting to a question on US President Donald Trump's announcement about American airstrikes against Venezuela and the capture of Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores.

Such hegemonic acts of the US seriously violate international law and Venezuela's sovereignty, and threaten peace and security in Latin America and the Caribbean region, the ministry said in its reply posted on its website.