China insists on final say over next Dalai Lama, rejects Trust role

Beijing passed a law in 2007 to claim authority over Dalai Lama's reincarnation process, stating all such appointments require government approval

Dalai, Dalai Lama
Dalai Lama says Trust will choose successor; China strongly objects | Photo: PTI
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 2:25 PM IST
The Chinese government has once again asserted its claim to have final authority over the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama, according to a report by Reuters. Speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning stated that the succession of the 14th Dalai Lama must "comply with Chinese laws and regulations, as well as religious rituals and historical conventions".
 
The statement follows remarks by the Dalai Lama made earlier today, ahead of his 90th birthday on July 6. The spiritual leader reiterated that the authority to identify his reincarnation rests solely with the Gaden Phodrang Trust, the non-profit institution established by him.
 
“The Gaden Phodrang Trust has sole authority to recognise the future reincarnation; no one else has any such authority to interfere in this matter,” the Tibetan spiritual leader said.
 

China vs US Dalai Lama succession

The remarks reignited tensions between the Chinese government and the exiled leader, who currently lives in India. China has maintained its claim of jurisdiction over all reincarnations of Tibetan Buddhist lamas under its State Religious Affairs Bureau Order No. 5 law, enacted in 2007. The legislation mandates state approval for all such religious appointments.
 
Countering Beijing, the United States passed the Tibetan Policy and Support Act in 2020, which reaffirmed authority to appoint a Dalai lama to the Tibetan Buddhists, without any interference from China. 
 
“He has absolutely no right to represent the people in Xizang,” Mao had said in March, using China’s official name for Tibet. 
 
In 1995, the Chinese government had also appointed Gyaincain Norbu as the Panchen Lama, the figure responsible for identifying the next Dalai Lama. However, Norbu has been rejected by the majority of the Tibetan communities, who continue to recognise the Dalai Lama's appointment, Gedhun Choekyi Nyima.

Topics :Dalai LamaChinaChinese governmentTibetBuddhismBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

