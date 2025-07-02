China insists on final say over next Dalai Lama, rejects Trust role

“The Gaden Phodrang Trust has sole authority to recognise the future reincarnation; no one else has any such authority to interfere in this matter,” the Tibetan spiritual leader said.

China vs US Dalai Lama succession

The remarks reignited tensions between the Chinese government and the exiled leader, who currently lives in India. China has maintained its claim of jurisdiction over all reincarnations of Tibetan Buddhist lamas under its State Religious Affairs Bureau Order No. 5 law, enacted in 2007. The legislation mandates state approval for all such religious appointments.