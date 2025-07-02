Pakistan records one more poliovirus case; countrywide tally reaches 14

One more case of poliovirus has been confirmed in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, taking the total countrywide tally to 14, officials said.

The new case, a 19-month-old boy, was reported in the North Waziristan district of the province, the Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad said on Tuesday.

With the latest case, the total number of polio cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has risen to 8.

Four cases were confirmed in Sindh and one each in Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan earlier this year.

Pakistan is one of the last two countries in the world, alongside Afghanistan, where polio remains endemic. Despite global efforts to eradicate the virus, challenges such as security issues, vaccine hesitancy, and misinformation have slowed progress.