Home / World News / Pakistan records one more poliovirus case; countrywide tally reaches 14

Pakistan records one more poliovirus case; countrywide tally reaches 14

Pakistan is one of the last two countries in the world, alongside Afghanistan, where polio remains endemic

Polio
With the latest case, the total number of polio cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has risen to 8. Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Islamabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 12:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

One more case of poliovirus has been confirmed in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, taking the total countrywide tally to 14, officials said.

The new case, a 19-month-old boy, was reported in the North Waziristan district of the province, the Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad said on Tuesday.

With the latest case, the total number of polio cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has risen to 8.

Four cases were confirmed in Sindh and one each in Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan earlier this year.

Pakistan is one of the last two countries in the world, alongside Afghanistan, where polio remains endemic. Despite global efforts to eradicate the virus, challenges such as security issues, vaccine hesitancy, and misinformation have slowed progress.

This year, Pakistan has undertaken three nationwide polio campaigns so far in February, April, and May. Polio eradication efforts in Pakistan routinely face security issues.

The case is the second one to be confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within a week after an 18-month-old child from the Union Council Amakhel in Tank district was confirmed as the seventh case on June 27.

In May, Pakistan launched its third drive of the year against the crippling disease, aiming to vaccinate 45 million children under the age of five. The government has vowed to eradicate polio by the end of this year.

Polio is a highly infectious and incurable disease that can cause lifelong paralysis. The only effective protection is through repeated doses of the oral polio vaccine for every child under five.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dalai Lama says Trust will decide his reincarnation, rules out China's role

Quad launches major initiative to steady supply of critical minerals

Inside Alligator Alcatraz, Trump's migrant detention camp in Florida swamps

Cyberattack exposed data of 6 million customer accounts, says Qantas

IMF to provide Sri Lanka $350 million after fourth review of bailout

Topics :polio cases in worldPakistan Viruses

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story