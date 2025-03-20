China executes four Canadians for drug charges, Canada condemns action

China has executed four Canadians earlier this year for drug-related charges, according to news reports. The identities of the individuals have not been revealed.

Canada’s foreign minister Melanie Joly confirmed the news, as quoted by the BBC. The Canadian government has strongly criticised the executions. The Globe and Mail was the first to report on the executions.

“Global Affairs Canada can confirm it is aware that, earlier this year, Canadians were executed in the People’s Republic of China,” the department said, according to the National Post. “Canada strongly condemns China’s use of the death penalty, which is irreversible and inconsistent with basic human dignity. Canada repeatedly called for clemency for these individuals at the senior-most levels,” it added.

China’s embassy in Canada has urged Ottawa to “stop making irresponsible remarks,” the BBC reported. Experts fear this could further strain relations between the two nations.

According to the National Post, China is believed to execute more people each year than any other country, though the exact numbers remain a state secret. Executions in China are usually carried out by gunshot, but lethal injections are also used.

Condemnation from Amnesty International Canada

Also Read

The Canadian branch of Amnesty International, a global human rights group, also strongly condemned China for these executions. “These shocking and inhumane executions of Canadian citizens by Chinese authorities should be a wake-up call for Canada. We are devastated for the families of the victims, and we hold them in our hearts as they try to process the unimaginable,” Ketty Nivyabandi from Amnesty International Canada, told BBC.

“Our thoughts also go to the loved ones of Canadian citizens whom China is holding on death row or whose whereabouts in the Chinese prison system are unknown,” she said.

Why tensions between China and Canada?

Canada’s arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in late 2018 at the request of US authorities, along with Beijing’s detention of two Canadians on espionage charges that same year and accusations of Chinese interference in Canadian elections, has severely strained relations between the two countries.

Recently, China imposed tariffs on some Canadian food and farm products, following Canada’s decision to place 100 per cent duties on Chinese-made electric vehicles and metal products. Beijing has criticised Canada for following US policies restricting Chinese goods.