Trump's real estate foray in India: How he is earning without investing

US President Donald Trump is known for his candid press conferences, controversial statements on global issues, and, most notably, the tariff war he started, which shook global markets. In India, Trump is also known for another reason — the ‘Trump Towers’, a series of Trump-branded real estate projects that are rapidly expanding across the country. Interestingly, Trump is expected to earn crores of rupees from these projects without even directly investing any capital.

Let’s take a closer look at how Trump is expanding his business in India, the business model behind Trump Towers, and why the Indian real estate market a key priority for him?

Existing Trump Towers in India

In India, there are currently four Trump Tower properties: In Mumbai, Pune, Gurugram, and Kolkata. With more launches expected in the coming months, India will have the highest number of Trump Towers, surpassing the US.

Trump Tower Pune: Located in Kalyani Nagar, Pune, this development consists of two 23-story towers, each housing 46 single-floor 5.5 BHK apartments. The project was developed in partnership with Panchshil Realty and offers ready-to-move-in units spanning approximately 3.69 lakh sq ft.

Trump Tower Mumbai: Situated in Mumbai, this luxury residential project was developed in collaboration with the Lodha Group. It features high-end apartments with state-of-the-art amenities, catering to the city's elite.

Trump Tower Gurugram: In the Delhi NCR region, the Trump Organisation partnered with M3M India to develop twin towers offering luxury residences, adding to the brand’s presence in North India.

Trump Tower Kolkata: This project marked the brand's entry into Eastern India, offering luxury apartments in collaboration with Unimark Group.

Future Trump Towers’ projects in India

Kalpesh Mehta, founder of Tribeca Developers and the official partner of the Trump Organization in India, attended Trump’s inauguration ceremony this year. During his visit, he met Eric Trump at the renowned Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida to discuss upcoming Trump projects in India.

According to the reports, Tribeca Developers has signed six new real estate deals with the Trump brand. These projects, covering a total of 8 million square feet, will be built in Pune, Gurugram, Noida, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. They are expected to generate sales worth over Rs 15,000 crore.

“These will be a mix of full stack and development management models. Each of these projects will have local partners - developers and landowners,” Mehta had told Hindustan Times.

Under these new projects, Pune will soon have India’s first Trump Office project, a large commercial development with 1.6 million square feet of office space. It will feature two iconic towers connected by a rooftop.

In Hyderabad, a new Trump Tower will offer 4 BHK and 5 BHK apartments in a 27-story building. Apartment sizes will range from 4,000 to 6,000 square feet, with an initial price of Rs 13,000 per square foot. A 4 BHK unit will cost around Rs 5.5 crore and will include private elevators, rooftop amenities, and other luxury features.

Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump are expected to visit India in 2025 to launch these projects. Among them, the Pune office project is likely to be announced in December and launched in the first half of next year. Additionally, the brand will introduce its first golf course and villa project.

With rising demand for premium properties, the launch of these projects is expected to boost India’s luxury real estate market.

What is Trump Towers’ business model in India?

The business model of Trump Towers in India follows a brand licensing strategy. The Trump Organisation does not directly invest in real estate projects in India. Instead, it licenses the ‘Trump’ name to Indian real estate developers who build and sell luxury properties under the Trump brand.

Indian developers finance, construct, and sell Trump-branded properties. For example, Tribeca Developers and Lodha Group have partnered with the Trump Organisation for projects in cities like Pune, Mumbai, and Delhi NCR.

The Trump Organisation earns royalty fees or a percentage of sales in exchange for allowing developers to use its brand name, which adds a premium appeal to the properties.

Trump Towers in India focus on high-end, ultra-luxury real estate, offering premium amenities such as private elevators, rooftop facilities, concierge services, and imported interiors. This allows developers to charge a higher price per square foot compared to regular luxury apartments.

Why the Indian real estate market is in focus

Like other real estate developers and investors, India is an important market for Trump Towers for multiple reasons including the promising growth of the Indian real estate market and particularly for the increasing demands for luxury homes in the country.

Projections indicate that India’s real estate market size will reach approximately $332.85 billion by 2025, with an anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.25 per cent, potentially reaching $985.80 billion by 2030. This growth is driven by increasing urbanisation, a rising middle class, and substantial investments in infrastructure development.

Segment-wise, the residential real estate sector is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8-10 per cent by 2025, fueled by demand for affordable and mid-segment housing. The commercial real estate sector is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6-8 per cent, supported by the expansion of IT and financial services.

Additionally, the industrial and warehousing sectors are anticipated to experience growth, driven by the e-commerce boom and manufacturing expansion.