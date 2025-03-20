China's need for speed: The innovation that beat Musk's Hyperloop ambition

For nearly two centuries, scientists and engineers have been fascinated by vacuum tube transport technology. In 2013, US billionaire Elon Musk revived this futuristic vision with his Hyperloop concept, promising to transform travel by whisking passengers between cities at a breathtaking 1,000 kmph (621 mph).

Musk’s track record in electric vehicles, satellite networks, and space exploration suggested he could make it a reality. But Hyperloop ran into multiple challenges — maintaining an extreme pressure differential, sealing vast concrete tubes against leaks, overcoming intense magnetic resistance, and demanding near-flawless infrastructure precision to avert catastrophe, according to a report by South China Morning Post.

In the end, it became a symbol of Western technological ambition colliding with harsh physical and economic realities. Yet, while the West faltered, China moved forward — finding a way to turn vision into progress.

China’s breakthrough in 2024

In 2024, China introduced a 2 km (1.2-mile) maglev hyperloop test track in Yanggao county, Shanxi province. Details of this groundbreaking project were published last month in a peer-reviewed article in the Chinese journal Railway Standard Design.

Xu Shengqiao, a master engineer at China Railway Engineering Consulting Group (CREC), outlined how Chinese engineers overcame the technical hurdles that had plagued Hyperloop. Their approach combined low-vacuum steel-concrete tubes, AI-driven magnetic dampers, high-precision construction techniques, and insights from China’s extensive experience with high-speed rail, the news report said.

Innovative tube construction

One of Hyperloop’s critical weaknesses was its reliance on expensive metal tubes. The Chinese team addressed this by developing composite N-shaped beams that integrated steel shells with vacuum-sealed concrete.

Inside these structures, a network of epoxy-coated rebar and glass-fibre reinforcements reduced magnetic drag, cutting energy losses by more than a third. To handle temperature fluctuations, they incorporated corrugated steel expansion joints, while laser-guided tension grids ensured the tubes maintained an alignment accuracy of 0.05 mm over long distances, the news report said.

Epoxy-coated rebar is used instead of regular reinforcing bars to make the concrete stronger and prevent rust.

“Steel resists tension; concrete handles compression. Together, they form an airtight fortress,” Xu and his colleagues wrote, as quoted by the South China Morning Post.

Tests showed that the tubes could hold a near-vacuum even in extreme weather, from freezing cold to 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit) heat. Before this, many believed concrete could not handle such conditions.

Reaching speeds of 1,000 kmph (621 mph) creates strong magnetic resistance. Musk’s team faced problems with unwanted electrical currents in steel. Xu’s team solved this by adjusting the position of superconducting coils to improve magnetic flow and replacing regular steel bars with low-carbon steel grids.

Precision construction and innovations

To prevent shaking or movement, they built track sections with laser-guided precision, accurate to 0.1 mm. Concrete was another big challenge. Normal concrete breaks down in a vacuum, so Xu’s team created a new mix using basalt fibers, silica fume, and pre-vacuum curing. Tests proved this special concrete could last for decades without cracking.

On July 22, 2024, Chinese engineers reached an important breakthrough. In a low-vacuum tunnel, a test vehicle sped up, floated 22 cm above the track, and travelled 2 km. Tiny fiber-optic sensors inside the tunnel walls detected small movements and made instant adjustments to the magnetic system. For safety, the design included emergency airlocks and strong, pressure-resistant cabins.

“This trial represents an international milestone as the first integrated validation of a superconducting electrodynamic suspension system targeting speeds of 1,000 kmph in a low-vacuum environment, successfully demonstrating multiple mission-critical technologies at the systemic level,” Xu’s team wrote.

China’s cost-efficient approach

Musk’s Hyperloop failed because it was too complicated. China took a different approach by using a simple, modular design. They built tube sections in factories, which reduced costs by 60 per cent. Instead of using a single large vacuum system, they spread out smaller pumps to save energy. AI technology also helps predict when maintenance is needed.

Unlike a small lab test, China’s project is designed to grow. Researchers plan to extend the track in the coming years.

Xu’s team says their success comes from China’s experience with high-speed rail, using advanced welding machines, precise measurements, and strict safety testing, the news report said.

However, there are still challenges. Building a 1,000 kmph train system would cost a huge amount of money — possibly hundreds of billions of yuan for a Beijing-Shanghai route. Engineers also need to figure out how to handle temperature changes in long tubes and ensure passenger safet