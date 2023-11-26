Home / World News / China health ministry for more fever clinics to combat mystery illness

China health ministry for more fever clinics to combat mystery illness

Both SARS and Covid-19 were first reported as unusual types of pneumonia

Reuters
People wait for their rides outside a children hospital in Beijing on Saturday (Photo: Reuters)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2023 | 10:30 PM IST
China’s health ministry on Sunday urged local authorities to increase the number of fever clinics as the country grapples with a surge in respiratory illnesses in its first full winter since easing Covid-19 restrictions.
 
The spike become a global issue last week when the World Health Organization asked China for more information, citing a report on clusters of undiagnosed pneumonia in children by the Program for Monitoring Emerging Diseases.
 

China and the WHO have faced questions about the transparency of reporting early in the pandemic, which emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019. The WHO said on Friday no new or unusual pathogens had been found in the recent illnesses.
 
National Health Commission spokesperson Mi Feng said on Sunday the surge in acute respiratory illnesses was linked to the simultaneous circulation of several kinds of pathogens, most prominently influenza.
 
“Efforts should be made to increase the number of relevant clinics and treatment areas, appropriately extend service hours and strengthen guarantees of drug supplies,” Mi told a news conference.
 
“It is necessary to do a good job in epidemic prevention and control in key crowded places such as schools, childcare institutions and nursing homes, and to reduce the flow of people and visits,” he added. 
 
Both SARS and Covid-19 were first reported as unusual types of pneumonia.

Topics :CoronavirusChinaHealth Ministryclinical trials

First Published: Nov 26 2023 | 10:30 PM IST

